Will Chris Woakes Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG 5th Test Despite Shoulder Injury?

In a dramatic turn during the India vs England 2025 5th Test at The Oval, seasoned England all-rounder Chris Woakes was seen in his whites and ready to bat despite suffering a painful shoulder injury earlier in the match. The sight of Woakes donning the shoulder sling one moment and warming up the next has sparked widespread speculation about whether he’ll brave the pain and walk out if England’s final wickets tumble on Day 5 of this riveting Test.

England, chasing a record target, need just 35 runs to seal the series. But with uncertainty over the exact number of wickets remaining—three or possibly four—Chris Woakes may yet be called into action as the last line of resistance. With the Test hanging in the balance, Woakes' potential appearance could mirror Rishabh Pant’s valiant stand with a broken foot earlier in the series.

Woakes’ injury: From painful fall to potential batting heroics

Woakes picked up the injury on Day 1 after an awkward fall while fielding, and was later seen leaving the field with his arm in a sling. Most assumed his series was over. However, to everyone’s surprise, the England dressing room on Day 4 showed a different story. Cameras captured the pacer suited up, bat in hand, hinting that he might still be in contention if a heroic stand becomes necessary.

Speaking at the end of Day 4, Joe Root confirmed the same. “You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room. So he's all-in like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line,” said the former captain.

Joe Root hails Woakes' commitment: "He’s in pain, but it means everything to him"

Root emphasized the extent of Woakes’ injury and his unwavering desire to contribute. “Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done. It just shows the character of the man,” Root said. “As we’ve seen from others—Pant batted with a broken foot, and Ben Stokes too has had his share of knocks—this series has demanded more than just skill. It’s demanded courage.”

The reference to Pant's broken foot wasn’t just anecdotal. It was a reminder of the brutal physical toll this series has taken on players across both camps. And now, Woakes seems determined to join the pantheon of injured warriors who’ve risked it all for their team.

India eye final push with second new ball looming

While England sit tantalizingly close to victory, India are by no means out of the contest. With the second new ball due early on Day 5 and England having lost three wickets in the final hour of Day 4, the door is still ajar.

If India can strike early and bring England down to their last pair, Woakes may be forced to face the music. Whether he can hold one end with a damaged shoulder—effectively batting one-handed—will be one of the defining moments of the summer.

Series-defining climax awaits at The Oval

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 has delivered nothing short of high drama across all five Tests. With each match going to the final day, the Oval finale is no different. Root’s century and Harry Brook’s fine ton have put England on the brink of a historic chase, but India’s gritty fightback with the ball has ensured a final twist still awaits.

As the cricketing world holds its breath, all eyes will be on whether Chris Woakes walks out, injured but unbowed, ready to be England’s unexpected saviour—or if India pulls off a stunning turnaround to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.