Will Deepak Chahar Play In Qualifier 2? Latest Fitness Report Ahead Of PBKS vs MI

Deepak Chahar is actively working towards recovering from his hamstring injury to participate in the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings. Chahar had missed the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans due to this injury.

Reports indicate that Chahar has been engaging in fitness drills, including jogging and short sprints, while wearing knee and hamstring strapping. However, his inclusion in the playing XI will depend on his condition on match day. If Chahar is deemed unfit, Mumbai Indians may consider replacing him with Reece Topley, who has been present at training sessions and could provide the necessary pace attack alongside Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

The final decision on Chahar's participation will be made closer to the match, based on his fitness assessment.

Match Context: PBKS vs MI in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians boast star power, seasoned campaigners, and one of the sharpest bowling attacks in the tournament. Leading the charge is Jasprit Bumrah, whose sheer presence and bowling precision make a telling difference. With Bumrah delivering four miserly overs almost guaranteed, opposition batters are effectively left to make their mark in just 16 overs, a tough task under pressure.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played with flair and consistency this season. Their top order has been in formidable form, and their bowling unit has often risen to the occasion. They will be looking to replicate the form that helped them dominate the league stage.

What’s at Stake

The winner of this electrifying contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final, setting up what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season. For Punjab Kings, it’s an opportunity to reach only their second IPL final. For the Mumbai Indians, it’s a chance to reclaim their past glory and add another title to their decorated cabinet.