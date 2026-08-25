/Will Dinesh Karthik leave RCB to join CSK as head coach? Matthew Hayden delivers bold verdict

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five times Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are entering a new chapter after parting ways with long-time head coach Stephen Fleming and the former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has delivered a clear-eyed take on who should take the reins.
The 54-year-old Hayden has publicly endorsed Dinesh Karthik as the "perfect" candidate to take over as CSK's next head coach, citing the Chennai-born former India wicketkeeper-batter’s local roots and coaching success with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last two IPL seasons.
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Matthew Hayden, who played for CSK between 2008 and 2011, emphasized that replacing Fleming, who formed an iconic championship engine room alongside MS Dhoni, requires a coach with deep local roots.
"It's something that I really hope that the franchise gets right. Flemo did a fantastic job with M. S. Dhoni; that was really such a strong engine room of CSK," Hayden told Sportstar.
"There are names that have been mentioned; one of them was Dinesh Kartik, who I think is probably ready to take on that kind of role. I think it’s important to have a local coach.
I know that a lot of franchises do go for international coaches, but I feel like the head coach role of a franchise as big as CSK should have that kind of local touch, even Chennai touch, which is why I thought Dinesh would be perfect," he added.
Fleming had been at the helm of CSK for nearly 16 years, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League crowns. However, after two underwhelming campaigns, the Kiwi stepped down - a decision Hayden described as a "bold move."
"You can certainly have support staff that aren’t local, but what a shift... [It was] such a beautiful campaign that MS and Flemm had. So much success, equal title holds with Mumbai [Indians], just such a good legacy, but it’s a bold and good move, and I’m looking forward to seeing who gets the job," he said.
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Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik transitioned into coaching after retiring as an IPL player in 2024, taking up the mantle of batting coach and mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Tactical Acumen: Karthik's modern approach, player-first mentorship, and sharp tactical insights earned him immediate respect across the dugout.
Championship Impact: His influence in the coaching staff proved pivotal during RCB's historic title-winning runs in 2025 and 2026.
Local Identity: Born and bred in Tamil Nadu, Karthik boasts extensive domestic leadership experience in the state circuit and an intimate understanding of the conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk).
While Hayden’s endorsement carries serious weight among the CSK faithful, the move remains far from guaranteed.
Notably, Karthik has not publicly expressed a desire to exit his current setup with RCB. Stepping into the head coach role at Chennai Super Kings would mean leaving a thriving environment at RCB to shoulder immense expectations at Chepauk.
However, the prospect of guiding his home-state franchise into its next era makes Karthik one of the most compelling names in the fray as CSK finalizes its coaching roadmap.
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