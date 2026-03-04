Will England drop Jos Buttler for semi-final vs India? Captain Harry Brook says, 'Should be left...'

England captain Harry Brook has issued a firm warning to the Indian side ahead of their high stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Emphasizing the explosive nature of his batting lineup, Brook suggested that the sheer power in England's top seven is enough to leave any opposition without answers.

Faith in the Power of Seven

Despite recent scrutiny surrounding the form of senior opener Jos Buttler, Brook has called for the veteran to be given space, backing him to deliver when it matters most. The 27 year old captain expressed immense satisfaction with how other members of the squad have stepped up throughout the tournament.

Jos despite his reputation has just scored 62 runs in 7 matches in this tournament.

"I think Jos should be left alone. He is one of the best players to have ever played the game and I can see him coming good. It’s awesome other lads have been able to step up. There have been performances throughout. We have so many powerful players in the top seven that if one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads and don’t really know where to go," Brook told Sky Sports.

Embracing the Wankhede Pressure

This encounter marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England meet in a semi-final. Far from being intimidated by the prospect of a partisan Indian crowd in Mumbai, Brook revealed that his squad was actually hoping for this specific matchup.

"We are all really excited. I have already heard a few lads say they wanted to play India anyway. It is going to be a massive occasion with a hell of a lot of pressure for both sides. India obviously have a hell of a lot of support and I’m not sure there are going to be many people behind us. It’s going to be loud. Hopefully, we can play our best cricket," Brook added.

Calmness Under Fire

A key theme for the defending champions has been their ability to navigate high pressure situations. Brook believes that winning close games is the hallmark of a champion side and praised the mental fortitude of his players.

"We are managing to scrape along in close games and that is the sign of a good side. I have learned you are never out of games. I know I have players with a lot of character, a willingness to win, wanting to win a lot, but also that calmness under pressure," he remarked.

Statistical Context: The Challenge for Brook

While Brook finds himself in good form following a promotion to number three and a recent century against Pakistan, his historical record against India remains a point of concern. In nine innings against the Men in Blue, Brook averages 19 with a total of 171 runs and a strike rate of 140.16. He has recorded only one half century against India in the format.

As the two sides prepare for Thursday’s clash, the battle between England's "powerful top seven" and India's disciplined bowling attack will likely determine who advances to the final.