Will England Pick Mark Wood For Ashes 2025-26 Against Australia? England Pacer Gives MAJOR Update On His Fitness

England pacer Mark Wood is aiming for a county comeback next month as he looks to prove his fitness ahead of the highly-anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series against Australia later this year.

Notably, Wood hasn't played a Test match for England since August last year. He is only returning to full fitness from the knee injury he picked up at the Champions Trophy 2025 event in February.

While speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, the experienced quick pacer revealed he was close to making an appearance for the final match of England's recent home Test series against India, but a setback at training pushed back his return.

"The injury is all right. It was 50-50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again so I had it drained and since then it's just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter," said Wood.

Mark Wood, A Key Player For England During Ashes 2025-26

Wood's fitness will be crucial for Ben Stokes-led England as they attempt to win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. The 35-year-old pacer is likely to play a key role alongside fellow quicks Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse and even Chris Woakes should he be able to overcome his own fitness concerns.

The right-arm pacer picked up 14 wickets in just three Tests during the recent Ashes series in England and now hopes to feature in at least one county game for Durham next month to convince selectors that he deserves a spot in the squad for the first Test in Perth, starting November 21.



Durham have matches scheduled next month against Essex (from September 8), Worcestershire (September 15) and Yorkshire (September 24) and Wood is eager to prove he has put his recurring knee issue behind him.

"I'll try and play one or two of those matches. I've been well looked after and very cautious," Wood said.

"I value it as they've got this end game where they want me to get to Australia. But I said to (England coach Brendon McCullum) Baz McCullum I can't just bowl to a net for four months, I'll go insane.

"There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent - getting acclimatised there ready for Perth - then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatized," he added.

Schedule For Australia vs England Ashes 2025-25 Series:

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-25

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-8

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8