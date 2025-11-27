Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked After Embarrassing Home Test Series Debacle? BCCI Breaks Silence Says, 'Will Speak To...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided not to take any immediate action regarding head coach Gautam Gambhir following India’s back to back Test defeats. A senior official confirmed that the board will wait before making any call on Gambhir’s future, stressing that the Indian team is currently going through a “transition phase” and that no major steps will be taken ahead of the upcoming World Cups.

The statement from the BCCI came a day after Gambhir remarked that the board alone has the authority to determine his position, following India’s second home Test whitewash in a span of twelve months. Speaking on Wednesday, Gambhir said, “It is up to the BCCI to decide. I said it in my first press conference when I took over as the head coach that Indian cricket is important; I am not. And I sit here sticking by the same thing...” He also reminded that he was the same coach under whom India lifted the Champions Trophy, drew the Test series in England and won the Asia Cup.

India's Losses

India’s 2–0 defeat to South Africa was the team’s third Test series loss in a year under Gambhir, following a home defeat to New Zealand and an away loss to Australia. Last year, India were beaten three nil at home by New Zealand and have now suffered another two nil result against South Africa. So far, India’s only Test series victories at home during Gambhir’s tenure have come against Bangladesh and the West Indies. Despite growing criticism around selection choices, tactical calls and the inability to put up competitive totals across the two Tests, the BCCI has chosen stability instead of drastic changes.

A senior board official reiterated, “The BCCI will not rush in taking any decision, the team is in a transition phase. As far as coach Gautam Gambhir is concerned, we will not take any decision on him as the World Cup is around the corner and his contract is till the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI will speak to selectors and team management going ahead but there won’t be any knee jerk action.”

Gambhir Defended His Acts

Although India had a strong run against England earlier this year and picked up a series win over the West Indies, the latest defeat has intensified scrutiny around long term planning. Much of the criticism has focused on debatable choices including Washington Sundar’s shifting batting position and the preparation of spin friendly surfaces that ended up hurting India’s own batting lineup, which failed to produce even a single century in the series.

Speaking after the loss in Guwahati, Gambhir defended his team but admitted that repeated batting collapses had become decisive moments. He pointed to the slump from ninety five for one to one hundred twenty for seven in the first innings of the second Test as a crucial turning point. Taking responsibility, he said, “Everyone in that dressing room and it starts with me is accountable.”

Once the South Africa series officially concludes, the BCCI is expected to review the situation with selectors and the team management. However, officials have indicated that the same core group of players will continue for now and no major changes are planned in the immediate future.