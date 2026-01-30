Will Gautam Gambhir drop Sanju Samson for IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Batting coach breaks silence, gives major hint

The spotlight remains firmly fixed on under fire Sanju Samson as Suryakumar Yadav-led India face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the 5th and fifth T20I of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 31.

Notably, Samson, who has been opening the innings in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, has struggled significantly. He has scored only 40 runs across four matches at an average of 10, with scores of 10, 6, 0, and 24.

His highest contribution came in the fourth T20I, but even that innings failed to convert into a match-defining knock. This lean patch has intensified discussions about his spot, especially with Ishan Kishan performing impressively since his return and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 looming as a key priority for team selections.



India Batting Coach Breaks Silence On Sanju Samson

While addressing the media on the eve of the series finale, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided a strong indication that the team management remains firmly behind Sanju Samson. Despite widespread speculation about whether Samson could be dropped by Gautam Gambhir-led India management due to his underwhelming form in the series, Kotak's recent comments suggest no immediate plans to axe the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

India batting coach acknowledged the lack of runs but emphasized that such phases are part of the game and that the team's focus is on supporting the player mentally and technically.

"Sanju is Sanju. Okay, probably he has not scored as many runs as everybody would have liked, but that’s part of the game. Sometimes you have five innings in a row when you score heavily, and sometimes you don’t. So it’s all down to the individual and how he keeps his mind strong, and obviously our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind and make sure he practises and works hard," Kotak said.

Kotak further highlighted Samson's hard work in practice and his overall quality, dismissing concerns over the temporary dip.

"He is practicing and he is working hard, so we all know what Sanju is capable of. I don't think anything more to say about Sanju because he has been really good," he added.

The Ishan Kishan Factor

The pressure on Sanju Samson has also increased after the impressive performance from another Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. The 27-year-old Kishan, who missed the fourth T20I due to a niggle, is "very likely" to be available for the final match.

While some former players, including Parthiv Patel, have urged the management to swap Samson for Kishan to settle the wicketkeeping slot before the World Cup, Kotak’s comments suggest that India might look to fit both into the XI or continue backing Samson at his home ground, the Greenfield International Stadium.