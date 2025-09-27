Will Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma Miss Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan Due To Injury?

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has offered a crucial update on the fitness status of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma after both players spent significant time off the field during India’s Super Four clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025. Hardik Pandya bowled just the first over of Sri Lanka’s innings, dismissing Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck, before clutching his left hamstring and walking off the field. He did not return for the remainder of the innings, raising concerns with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan only days away.

Asked about the situation, Morkel revealed, “Hardik had cramps, he will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning, we’ll then take a call on that.” The coach stressed that Pandya’s absence was a precautionary measure and that the all-rounder is still being monitored closely.

On Abhishek

Abhishek Sharma also left the field during Sri Lanka’s chase. The opener was troubled by discomfort in his right thigh and had to walk off in the 10th over. Like Pandya, he did not return and instead received treatment, which included icing and pickle juice to ease cramps.

Morkel explained that India’s medical and support team immediately began recovery protocols following the high-intensity match. “The key for the boys is to rest,” Morkel said. “They’re in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully they can get a good night’s sleep.”

With a quick turnaround before the final in Dubai, Morkel confirmed that no hard training sessions are planned for the Indian players. “There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It’s a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training,” he added.

Morkel also stressed the importance of treating the situation sensibly with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan looming. The team’s focus is firmly on ensuring that key players like Pandya and Abhishek regain full fitness in time for the showdown.

Surya Explains Too

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar explained that several players were battling physical strain during the encounter, including Hardik Pandya. He said, “Few boys had a lot of cramps today, we will have a recovery day tomorrow and turn up the same way we turned up today (in the final).”

Though the captain did not explicitly mention names, it appeared that he was referring to Pandya, who was seen holding his left hamstring before leaving the field, along with Tilak Varma, who too struggled with cramps and briefly went off during the innings.