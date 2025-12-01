Will Hardik Pandya Play In IND vs SA T20I Series? All Eyes On His Fitness For Baroda In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ahead of the upcoming T20Is against South Africa, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. He will represent Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's domestic T20 tournament, marking his first appearance in professional cricket since the end of September.

Baroda will take on Punjab on Tuesday, followed by games against Gujarat and Haryana on Thursday and Saturday. Hardik will join the team, captained by his brother Krunal Pandya, and aim to put up good performances across departments to get in the fray of selection for the South Africa T20Is.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pragyan Ojha, who is part of the national selection committee, is expected to be in attendance. Pragyan has been handed the responsibility to assess Hardik's match fitness.

When Did Hardik Pandya Last Play For India?

Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during India's Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka on September 26 and has been out of action since then owing to a left quadricep injury.

He missed the ODI and T20I series against Australia and was also unavailable for selection for the ongoing 50-over series against South Africa.

The 32-year-old Pandya checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on October 15 to start his rehabilitation, and after a three-day Diwali break, he has continued to work on his fitness during the stretch from October 21 to November 29.

When Will BCCI Announce India Squad For South Africa T20Is?

The five-game T20I series against South Africa will kick off on December 9. The selectors are expected to name a squad for the series in the next couple of days.

India vs South Africa T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I, December 9 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I, December 11 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Intl Stadium, Chandigarh (Mullanpur) 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I, December 14 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 PM IST

4th T20I, December 17 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:00 PM IST

5th T20I, December 19 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:00 PM IST