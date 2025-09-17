India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets but the biggest talking point was the handshake snub between the two captains and then whole Indian team avoiding handshake with Pakistan team. The question of whether the handshake snub against Pakistan, seen in the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup 2025, will carry over to the Women’s ODI World Cup next month has started making headlines. With just over two weeks left for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounter in the women’s tournament, senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma was asked about the likelihood of the incident repeating.

Speaking to reporters on September 16, a day before the second ODI against Australia, Deepti said, “That match is far away, and when it happens, we will see what to do. We are not focussing on the Asia Cup at the moment; our focus is on this series.” India had lost the opening match of the three-game series to Alyssa Healy’s side by eight wickets, putting extra spotlight on their preparations.

ALSO READ - India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Drama Escalates As India Cancel Practice And Press Conference

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 fixture between India and Pakistan will take place on October 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The controversy around handshakes first erupted last week during the Asia Cup in Dubai, where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team chose not to engage in the customary post-match greeting with Pakistan. The explanation offered later was that the move was guided by “orders from above” and meant to honour the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

Pak Response

As a result of the refusal, Salman Agha of Pakistan skipped his press conference in protest. Soon after, the PCB lodged an official complaint with the ICC demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. The ICC rejected the appeal, but reports indicate Richie Richardson might step into that role for matches involving Pakistan. Despite threatening to withdraw, Salman Agha’s Pakistan are set to play their must-win group stage match against the UAE on September 17, though they too cancelled their pre-match press event.

When it comes to the Indian women’s side, Deepti underlined that the focus remains firmly on ongoing assignments. In the first ODI against Australia, India set a total of 281/7, with partnerships in the middle order lending stability. Yet the target was comfortably chased down by the hosts as Phoebe Litchfield struck 80 from 80 balls, while Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland contributed half-centuries to seal victory with eight wickets in hand and 35 balls remaining. Deepti, however, took a positive approach in her analysis of the defeat. “We would rather take the positives away from the match, like the partnerships we had in our inning and the small things we were able to do well,” she remarked. “And we don’t think there is much of a gap between Australia and India. We always play to win.”

This three-match ODI series, concluding on September 20, is seen as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup later this month. After facing Australia, India’s women will open their World Cup campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, before the marquee Pakistan clash on October 5.

Squads

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Pakistan

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.