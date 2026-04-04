'Will he buy a ticket to watch this CSK side play': Ambati Rayudu raises bold question for Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's crushing loss to Punjab Kings

After Chennai Super Kings' crushing defeat against Punjab Kings in the 7th match of the IPL 2026, former CSK stalwart Ambati Rayudu asked a bold question to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who once again failed to perform up to the expectations.

Rayudu didn't just critique the tactics of Ruturaj and Stephen Fleming-led CSK management; he questioned the very "brand" of cricket the five-time champions are currently putting on display.



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CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match Summary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2026, going down by five wickets to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 7 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 3

After being invited to bat first, CSK posted 209/5 in their 20 overs, powered by a solid 73 off 43 balls from Ayush Mhatre and a quick 45 from Shivam Dube, with Sarfaraz Khan adding a lively cameo. However, the total proved insufficient on a pitch that offered plenty for batters.

PBKS got off to a blistering start, with Priyansh Arya smashing 39 off just 11 deliveries (strike rate over 350) in the powerplay. Captain Shreyas Iyer then anchored the chase with a brisk 50 off 26 balls, helping PBKS cross the line comfortably despite a few late wobbles.

PBKS, last year's finalists, chased down a competitive 210 with eight balls to spare, leaving the yellow brigade winless early in the season and raising fresh questions about their balance and brand of cricket.

Rayudu's Question For Gaikwad

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu, who is known for his blunt honesty, did not hold back in his assessment of the Chennai's performance. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut, Rayudu directed a pointed question at current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad:

"The question that I would want to ask him is, Will he buy a ticket to watch CSK, this CSK side play? Or is it something that, you know, the bar has to be slightly more up for him and you know he knows where the bar is in terms of what CSK is known for and the kind of cricket that CSK used to play. So you know it is a question for him," said Rayudu.

Rayudu's remark underscores a deeper frustration with the current "brand" of cricket being played by the Chennai side. Notaly, CSK has long been associated with smart, calculated, and often gritty cricket under leaders like MS Dhoni - efficient chases, strong middle-order finishing, and a bowling unit that could defend totals at Chepauk.

The early struggles in IPL 2026, including back-to-back losses and a bowling economy that has been expensive, appear to have prompted Rayudu to question whether even the captain would pay to watch this version of the team.

What's Next For CSK?

With two losses from two games, pressure is mounting on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the CSK management to turn things around quickly.

Whether Gaikwad and the team respond with improved performances in upcoming matches remains to be seen, but the early signs suggest a need for urgent introspection if they are to challenge for playoffs once again.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next IPL 2026 match on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.