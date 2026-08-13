/Will India face Pakistan at 2026 Asian Games Cricket? Full quarterfinal bracket explained

An India versus Pakistan showdown will not happen during the initial rounds of the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games, as the two fierce rivals have been assigned to separate quarterfinal fixtures. While group stage faceoffs between these neighboring countries are commonplace in multi team tournaments, supporters will need to wait until the knockout phase for any chance of an encounter.
The Indian men's lineup has earned a direct entry into the quarterfinals, alongside fellow regional powerhouses Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the remaining six participating squads must fight through the group stages to claim the final four spots in the last eight.
According to Cricbuzz, India will occupy Quarterfinal 2 while Pakistan is slated for Quarterfinal 1, with both encounters mapped out for September 28. Their specific adversaries will depend entirely on how the preliminary group stage matches unfold.
Semifinal Brackets and Medal Round Scenarios
The bracket design for the semifinals also guarantees that the two adversaries cannot cross paths in the penultimate round. The winner of Quarterfinal 2 will square off against the victor of Quarterfinal 3 during the first semifinal, whereas the winner of Quarterfinal 1 is set to battle the winner of Quarterfinal 4 in the opposite bracket half. Consequently, both powerhouses remain separated until the ultimate climax of the tournament.
Occupying the top two seeded slots, the two squads are barred from colliding in either the quarterfinals or the semifinals. Should both outfits triumph in their respective knockout fixtures, their solitary meeting would happen exclusively during the gold-medal clash. Conversely, if both teams stumble in their semifinal outings, a faceoff during the bronze-medal play-off remains possible.
Women's Tournament Structure and Schedule
The women's tournament mirrors this exact structural framework, though the competition comprises eight squads instead of the ten entries in the men's category. The multi-sport extravaganza runs from September 19 to October 4, though cricket events start earlier on September 17. Women's fixtures wrap up with the final on September 22 before the men take over the spotlight, culminating in their final on October 3.
Entering as the top seeded side, the Indian women's team will begin against Japan in the quarterfinals, with a projected semifinal against the winner of the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China. Pakistan enters as the fourth seed to face Thailand in their quarterfinal, carrying a potential semifinal path against either Sri Lanka or Malaysia. This arrangement leaves the door open for another India and Pakistan clash during the knockout phase, restricted exclusively to the gold-medal match or the bronze-medal play-off.
India's Asian Games 2026 Squad (Men's)
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Pakistan Asian Games 2026 squad (Men's)
Sahibzada Farhan (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan (wk)
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