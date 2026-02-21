Advertisement
NewsCricketWill India face Pakistan in semis? Ex-Cricketers make bold predictions for T20 World Cup 2026
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Will India face Pakistan in semis? Ex-Cricketers make bold predictions for T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is entering its most decisive phase, and discussions around potential semifinal match-ups are heating up, especially the possibility of another high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Will India face Pakistan in semis? Ex-Cricketers make bold predictions for T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is entering its most decisive phase, and discussions around potential semifinal match-ups are heating up, especially the possibility of another high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash. With the Super 8 stage underway, several former Indian cricketers and experts have shared their predictions for the four teams most likely to reach the semifinals, offering insight into how the tournament could unfold.

Interestingly, while opinions differ on a few contenders, there is overwhelming agreement on one thing: India remains the strongest favourite to make the knockout stage.

Experts reveal their semifinal picks

A panel of former Indian players, including Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Kaif, Varun Aaron, Sanjay Bangar, and Saba Karim, along with current Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, predicted their top four teams for the tournament.

Here are their selections:

Yuzvendra Chahal: India, South Africa, England, New Zealand

Cheteshwar Pujara: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand

Mohammad Kaif: India, South Africa, England, New Zealand

Varun Aaron: India, West Indies, England, Pakistan

Sanjay Bangar: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Saba Karim: India, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka

India emerges as the unanimous favourite

India’s strong performances so far have made them the safest semifinal bet among experts. The team has shown balance across departments, with explosive batting, reliable middle-order stability, and a versatile bowling attack that adapts to different conditions.

The squad’s depth and experience in pressure situations have further strengthened the belief that India could once again challenge for the title.

South Africa’s consistency earns trust

South Africa have also received widespread backing due to their disciplined approach and improved performances in ICC tournaments. Their pace attack, combined with aggressive top-order batting, has made them one of the most complete teams in the competition.

Experts believe their recent ICC consistency gives them an edge over other contenders in Group 1.

Group 2 remains unpredictable

While Group 1 predictions show clear consensus, Group 2 has divided opinions. England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have all been tipped by different experts, reflecting how competitive the group appears. England bring explosive firepower but have struggled with consistency.

  • New Zealand continue to thrive in ICC tournaments with their tactical discipline.
  • Pakistan remain dangerous due to their unpredictable yet match-winning ability.
  • Sri Lanka has impressed with spin-friendly strategies suited to subcontinental conditions.

This uncertainty makes the race for semifinal spots even more intriguing.

A possible India vs Pakistan semifinal?

One of the biggest talking points is the possibility of India and Pakistan meeting again in the knockout stage. Depending on how the Super 8 standings finish, the two rivals could face each other in a semifinal, a scenario that would capture global attention and recreate one of cricket’s most iconic rivalries on the biggest stage. 

