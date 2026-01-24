Will India face Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2026? Here’s what the schedule says

With the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 drawing closer, excitement is building around the possibility of another high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the junior level. Fans searching for the date of this much-anticipated encounter, however, may have to wait a little longer.

No India vs Pakistan Clash in Group Stage

According to the official schedule released by the International Cricket Council, India and Pakistan have been placed in different groups for the group stage of the tournament. As a result, the two arch-rivals will not face each other in the opening round of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India have been drawn in Group A, where they will face the United States, Bangladesh and New Zealand, while Pakistan features in a separate group. This grouping rules out a group-stage India-Pakistan encounter, despite the massive fan interest such a match would generate.

When Could India and Pakistan Meet?

While there is no confirmed date for an India vs Pakistan U19 clash yet, the door is not completely closed. The two sides could meet in the Super Six stage or the knockout rounds, provided both teams progress deep into the tournament. Such a meeting would depend entirely on their respective performances in the group stage and subsequent rounds. Until then, any talk of a fixed date for the clash remains speculative.

India’s Group-Stage Fixtures

India will begin their campaign in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 with matches against the USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand, as they look to secure qualification for the next stage and continue their strong record at the U19 level. Pakistan, meanwhile, will aim to top their group and keep alive hopes of a potential showdown against India later in the tournament.

Tournament Overview

The 2026 edition of the Under-19 World Cup will be held from January 15 to February 6, 2026, across Zimbabwe and Namibia. A total of 16 teams will compete for the title, with several future international stars expected to make their mark on the global stage.