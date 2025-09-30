Will India Get Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? Check Latest Update From Mohsin Naqvi-Led ACC Meeting

The highly anticipated decision on the status of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and medallions, which India refused to collect from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi after the final on Sunday, has been postponed.

Notably, the Indian players had refused to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister for Pakistan and made anti-India posts on social media recently.

To resolve the trophy row issue, there was a meeting of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members in Dubai on Tuesday, September 30. The ACC meeting was chaired by Naqvi and Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, was the Indian representative.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Happened At ACC Meeting In Dubai?

The members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who attended the meeting in Dubai on Tuesday , have left it to the five Test playing nations of the ACC to resolve the impasse over the trophy which was taken away by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a Cricbuzz report, it has now been left to India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to resolve the issue.

The report further mentioned that members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) besides PCB will convene a formal meeting among them to find a solution on the trophy.

Notably, the BCCI has already vowed to escalate the trophy row at the ICC level. They have been told to hold the meeting offline.

More To Follow...