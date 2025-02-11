Will India Make Changes In Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Replaced By...

The deadline to announce the squad for Champions Trophy 2025 has finally arrived. All eight teams have to submit their final 15-man squad to ICC on February 11, Tuesday for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be played in Pakistan and UAE from February 19.

After announcing their preliminary squads back in January, many teams have suffered from player injuries and India is also one of them. The Indian selectors and team management have a massive call to take regarding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, Bumrah suffered back spasms in the final Test match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney and he has not played a single match since early January.

Bumrah was named in India's 15-member squad for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 with an asterisk against his name, implying his inclusion is subject to fitness.

When the squad was announced on January 18, 2025 chief selector Ajit Agarkar and management were hopeful that Bumrah would be fit for the third and final ODI against England. However, the BCCI later removed Bumrah's name from the India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against England and the pacer is now doubtful for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

What Is The Current Situation Of Jasprit Bumrah?

While it was hoped that Bumrah would be able to play the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, he has travelled to Bengaluru instead. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Bumrah has had a scan on his back at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently.

India now have a final decision on Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy. The BCCI's medical staff will coordinate with the selectors and the India team management before the decision is taken.

If the Indian think tank feels that Bumrah is unlikely to play any part in the Champions Trophy 2025, then he will be replaced by another player in the squad. However, if there is a possibility that Bumrah could be available in the later stages of the tournament, India could choose to keep him in the 15-member squad and replace him later subject to ICC approvals.

Notably, any replacement needs the approval of the tournament's technical committee after February 11.

Jasprit Bumrah's Potential Replacements For Champions Trophy

Young fast bowler Harshit Rana is a bankable option to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Indian team management is preparing Harshit for the role by giving him ample opportunities in the ongoing ODI series against England.

Rana, who made his ODI debut during the first match against England in Nagpur, has impressed in the middle overs.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj who was not picked in the India squad for the 2025 Champions is also a good replacement option for Bumrah for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Siraj can get the preference over Harshit Rana because of his experience as well.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy is another good option to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Varun, the mystery spinner, who absolutely ran through England in the T20I series, was added to India's ODI as well.

Chakravarthy made his ODI debut during the second match against England in Cuttack, which indicated that the team management wants to try him in the 50-over format before taking a call on his participation at the Champions Trophy.



India's Provisional Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.