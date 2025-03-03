Will India Play Four Spinners In Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal Vs Australia? Rohit Sharma Says This

Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Steve Smith's Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India played with four spinners - Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel against New Zealand in their last match and the quartet wrecked the Kiwis, sharing nine wickets among them in their team’s 44-run win on Sunday.

So, it will be interesting to see whether all four spinners against Australia or whether they prefer an extra fast-bowling option in Tuesday's clash. On the eve of the semi-final against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma did not commit to following the four-spinner template.

"We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners. The reason I say it is because we are very much aware of the conditions here and we know exactly what works and what doesn't work," said Rohit in his pre-match press conference.

"So, we will think about it, what is the right combination to go with, but it is tempting," he added.

Varun Chakravarthy, who came in as a replacement for rested pacer Harshit Rana, was excellent while returning with the figures of 5/42, and Rohit said the spinner is certainly in the team management’s thoughts for the game against Australia.

"He just showed what he is capable of. Now, it is up to us to think and see how we can get that combination right. He got a game, and he did everything that was asked for," he said.

"He has got something different about him and when he gets it right, he knocks people over and he takes 5-5. So, it is very tempting to think about what to do, which is a good headache to have. We will also assess the Australian batting lineup to see what kind of bowling options will work against them," he added.

The Indian skipper also spoke about the improvements in Chakravarthy's bowling.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu spinner rinsed away the memories of his modest outing against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 WC at the Dubai stadium with his brilliant performance against New Zealand at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"He has become more accurate now from the last time he played for India in 2021. There was a little bit of inexperience in him as well because he hadn't played a lot of cricket," said Rohit.

“But right now in the last two or three years he has played a lot of cricket whether it's domestic cricket, IPL and now for India in T20s and now the ODIs as well. So, he understands his bowling really well," he said.

The 37-year-old said Chakravarthy has put in a lot of hard yards into his craft of late, which is now reflecting in his wicket column.

"You know, some of our batters also couldn't figure that (variations) out , which is always nice. His pace variation now is superb. When you have a little bit of mystery, you don't want to be a one-dimensional bowler and bowl with the same speed," the Indian skipper said.

"You need something different, the pace variation and the accuracy as well. So, he has worked on both and now you see that he is getting a lot of wickets which is a good sign for us as a team," he added.