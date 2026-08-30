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Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup? Amol Muzumdar says, 'We'll speak about it'

India head coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday brushed aside queries regarding the handshake protocol for their scheduled clash against Pakistan on September 5.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup? Amol Muzumdar says, 'We'll speak about it'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup? Amol Muzumdar says, 'We'll speak about it'
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