Will IPL 2026 have an Opening Ceremony? BCCI reveals decision; Explained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to cancel the IPL 2026 opening ceremony, which was scheduled for March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The move comes as a mark of respect for the 11 people who lost their lives in a tragic stampede last year.

Recap of the June 4, 2025 stampede incident

The unfortunate incident took place on June 4, 2025, outside the same venue during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win. Overcrowding led to a stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

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BCCI confirms no opening ceremony

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development while speaking to TOI.

"Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025."

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Grand closing ceremony planned instead

Saikia added that the focus will shift to the end of the tournament.

“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31).”

IPL 2026 opener still set for high-profile clash

Despite the absence of an opening ceremony, the tournament will begin as scheduled on March 28, with defending champions RCB taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will also mark the IPL captaincy debut of Ishan Kishan, who steps in due to Pat Cummins’ injury.

Not the first time IPL has skipped celebrations

This is not the first instance of the IPL foregoing its opening ceremony. A similar decision was made ahead of the 2019 season following the Pulwama terrorist attack, where 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. On that occasion, funds allocated for the ceremony were redirected to support the families of the victims.

RCB announces tribute initiatives for victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also outlined multiple steps to honour the 11 fans who lost their lives. The franchise will permanently leave 11 seats vacant at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute.

Players to wear special tribute during practice

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon shared further details during a press conference on March 24.

“In memory of the 11 fans who we lost on June 4, the players will be wearing jersey number 11 for the practice, on the game day, on the practice time before the match. So all the players will have jersey number 11 on the back, not for the game but for the practice. Apart from that, they will be also wearing a black armband on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats empty in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever.”

Major safety upgrades introduced at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Alongside these tributes, RCB has invested nearly Rs 7 crore into enhancing crowd safety at the stadium. The upgrades include AI-powered surveillance cameras, improved entry and exit systems, and revised crowd management protocols aimed at preventing any recurrence of such incidents.

Focus on remembrance and safety as IPL 2026 begins

These measures underline a collective effort by the BCCI and RCB to prioritise remembrance and fan safety, ensuring that the IPL 2026 season begins on a respectful and responsible note.