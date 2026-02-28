Will Jacks equals Shane Watson’s historic T20 World Cup record with fourth POTM award

Jacks achieved the milestone following his match-winning all-round performance against New Zealand in a crucial Super 8 encounter, claiming his fourth Player of the Match award of the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. The feat draws him level with Watson, who set the record during the 2012 edition.

Matching Watson’s Historic 2012 Campaign

Shane Watson’s 2012 T20 World Cup remains one of the most dominant all-round performances in the tournament’s history. The Australian great finished as the leading run-scorer with 249 runs while also emerging as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps, playing a pivotal role throughout the competition.

Jacks has now matched that remarkable achievement, showcasing consistent impact with both bat and ball during England’s impressive run in the current edition.

Jacks in Sensational Form

The England all-rounder has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 tournament, delivering crucial contributions in pressure situations while also providing valuable breakthroughs with the ball.

With the knockout stages fast approaching, Jacks now has the opportunity to surpass Watson’s record and set a new benchmark in T20 World Cup history. Speaking after receiving his fourth Player of the Match award, Jacks described the latest honour as the most satisfying of the lot after guiding England to a vital victory. “I reckon this is the best one. Absolutely buzzing with that. When I went in there, it was on a knife’s edge. Over the moon. It was about keeping things simple,” Jacks said during the post-match presentation.

He also praised teammate Rehan Ahmed for his aggressive approach that shifted momentum in England’s favour.

England Edge Past New Zealand in Super 8 Thriller

Earlier in the match, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 159 after opting to bat. The Black Caps made a brisk start through Finn Allen (35) and Tim Seifert (29) before losing momentum in the middle overs.

England’s bowlers shared the workload effectively, with Adil Rashid (2/28), Rehan Ahmed (2/28), Will Jacks (2/23), and Liam Dawson (1/32) contributing key breakthroughs. In reply, England chased down the target in a tense finish, thanks to fighting contributions from captain Harry Brook (26), Jacob Bethell (21), Tom Banton (33), and Sam Curran (24). Jacks remained unbeaten on 32, steering the Three Lions to a four-wicket victory and sealing another crucial win in the Super 8 stage.