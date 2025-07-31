Will Jasprit Bumrah Miss Asia Cup 2025? Aakash Chopra Breaks Silence On Injury Concerns

With the Asian Cricket Council officially confirming that the 2025 Asia Cup will take place from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, the anticipation is soaring—especially as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are drawn into the same group. If both teams reach the final, cricket fans could witness up to three electrifying India vs Pakistan clashes in just 20 days.

While the stage is set for high-octane contests, India’s squad composition remains under the scanner—particularly the availability of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, whose fitness status has raised questions ahead of the tournament.

Is Jasprit Bumrah Fit for Asia Cup 2025? Aakash Chopra Casts Doubt

Former India opener and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has sparked fresh debate by suggesting that Bumrah’s availability is not guaranteed for the upcoming Asia Cup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:

“Bumrah, once again, availability will be a question. However, if he doesn’t play the fifth Test as well, then he should be playing the Asia Cup—is what I am thinking.”

Chopra's comments come in the wake of Bumrah being excluded from the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, a crucial match in a closely-fought series. While the BCCI has not confirmed whether the exclusion is due to injury or workload management, the silence has only deepened the uncertainty.

This situation has significant implications, especially with Bumrah being India’s premier pace spearhead across formats. His potential absence could severely dent India’s bowling firepower in conditions likely to favor fast bowlers.

Mohammed Shami Likely to Miss Asia Cup Too, Says Chopra

In a further blow to India’s pace unit, Chopra also claimed that Mohammed Shami is unlikely to feature in the Asia Cup squad.

“I can almost guarantee that Shami won’t be there. He was only playing to test his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy. That bus has sailed now. If he’s not part of the Test setup anymore, I don’t see him playing T20 cricket either.”

Shami, known for his lethal seam movement and death-over consistency, hasn’t been a regular in India’s T20 setup. With workload management and recurring injuries, his exclusion would not be surprising but still adds to India's selection challenges.

Group Stage Fixtures: India’s Road to the Final

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group-stage game will be against Oman on September 19.

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, culminating in the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025: A Litmus Test Before Champions Trophy

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 just months away, the Asia Cup serves as a critical preparatory ground for all participating teams—especially India, whose recent overseas performances have shown flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency.

The uncertainty over Bumrah and Shami could force the selectors to test newer pace options such as Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, or even Avesh Khan, all of whom have been in and out of the T20 setup.

If Bumrah is ruled out, India will need to restructure their bowling attack, possibly relying more on spin options and all-rounders for balance.