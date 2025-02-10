Will Jasprit Bumrah Miss Champions Trophy 2025? India To Take Final Decision On His Participation On THIS Date

With less two weeks left for the Champions Trophy 2025 to start, the suspense and uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and his participation in the upcoming ICC event continues to grow. The 31-year-old pacer suffered back spasms in the Sydney Test against Australia in January, and hasn’t played a match since.

Notably, Bumrah was named in India's 15-member squad for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 with an asterisk against his name, implying his inclusion is subject to fitness.

When the squad was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and management were hopeful that Bumrah would be fit for the third and final ODI against England. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later removed Bumrah's name from the India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against England.

Final Decision On Jasprit Bumrah's Participation

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, India are set to take a final decision on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy on February 11, which is the deadline for submission of the final squads to the ICC.

The report added that Bumrah has had a scan on his back at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru recently. The BCCI's medical staff will now coordinate with the selectors and the India team management before the decision is taken.

If the Indian think tank feels that Bumrah is unlikely to play any part in the Champions Trophy 2025, then young Harshit Rana, who played the first two ODIs against England can be named as his replacement.

However, if there is a possibility that Bumrah could be available in the later stages of the tournament, India could choose to keep him in the 15-member squad and replace him later subject to ICC approvals.

Notably, any replacement needs the approval of the tournament's technical committee after February 11.

India's Group Stage Matches At Champions Trophy 2025

India are placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. They will play all their matches in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, before playing Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2