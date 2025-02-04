With just about two weeks left for the 2025 Champions Trophy to start, the suspense around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness continues to grow as India's premier pacer will now not play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Bumrah had suffered back spasms in the Sydney Test against Australia that prevented him from bowling on the final day of that match. However, he was named in India's 15-member squad for the three ODIs and the Champions Trophy with an asterisk against his name, implying his inclusion is subject to fitness.

When the squad was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and management were hopeful that Bumrah would be fit for the third and final ODI against England.

"With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he's likely to be available. At the moment I don't think he [Bumrah] is likely to be fit for the first couple of games [of England series] at least from what we gather. We will probably hear more in the next week or so about his fitness," Agarkar said while announcing the Indian squads for the England series and the Champions Trophy.

"I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February if I'm not wrong. And we'll probably find out a bit more around that time what exactly and with regards to what his medical condition is. I'm sure the BCCI might just put something out from the physio itself. It's better it comes from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him. But that's the time frame that we've been told. And hopefully, he's okay after that," he added.

However, on Tuesday evening, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) silently removed Bumrah's name from the squad.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced that Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India's squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England. But Bumrah's name was not mentioned in the updated squad which raises doubts over his fitness status.

The board didn't give any update regarding Bumrah's injury or his absence from the squad for the ODIs against England.

According to a Times of India report, Jasprit Bumrah has already reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will stay in Bengaluru for a few days. He will only make a comeback once he gets the clearance from the physios at the NCA.

Young fast bowler Harshit Rana is a part of the India ODI squad for the England series as cover for Bumrah. India will play three ODIs against England on February 6,9, and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad respectively.

Notably, all teams can change their provisional squads for the Champions Trophy by February 11. The selectors now have eight days to make a final call on Bumrah's participation in the eight-team tournament, which will be played in Pakistan and in the UAE.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will open their campaign in the Champions Trophy on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai before facing Pakistan and New Zealand on February 23 and March 2 respectively.