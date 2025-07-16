Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 4th Test? Anil Kumble Warns India Ahead Of Must-Win Clash At Old Trafford

India’s narrow 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord’s has triggered a heated debate over team selection, specifically around the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Former India captain and spin great Anil Kumble has strongly urged the team management to field Bumrah in the upcoming fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, warning that India’s hopes of clinching the series may vanish otherwise.

Kumble’s comments came in the wake of India’s second defeat in the five-match series, giving England a 2-1 lead. Despite a late resistance led by Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, India couldn’t stop Ben Stokes’ men from sealing a dramatic win on Day 5.

“Series is Done and Dusted Without Bumrah”: Kumble’s Blunt Verdict

Speaking to JioHotstar after the game, Kumble didn’t mince words:

“If Bumrah doesn’t play and we lose the next Test, the series is done and dusted. I know he was scheduled for only three Tests, but now is not the time to rest. He must play the fourth—and ideally, both remaining Tests.”

Kumble emphasized the urgency of the situation, especially given the tight schedule. The fourth Test starts on July 23, while the final Test at The Oval begins just three days later on July 31.

Workload Management Under Scrutiny

The decision to rest Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston—despite India winning that match handsomely by 338 runs—was always part of a pre-planned workload management strategy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed early in the tour that Bumrah would not feature in all five games to avoid aggravating any old injuries.

Bumrah himself had agreed to play just three Tests and even turned down the captaincy to focus solely on his bowling responsibilities. However, the defeat at Lord’s has now changed the narrative, with critics calling for flexibility in the team’s plans to suit the current situation.

Why Bumrah’s Presence Is Non-Negotiable

Jasprit Bumrah has already proven his value in this series. In the Lord’s Test, he delivered a stunning five-wicket haul in the first innings and troubled English batters with sharp movement and pinpoint accuracy. His absence in crucial phases, like the final day at Lord’s or potentially at Old Trafford, could be the decisive factor that tips the balance in England’s favor.

Adding to the pressure is the memory of the 2024–25 Border–Gavaskar Trophy, where Bumrah played all five matches against Australia and aggravated a back injury in the final Test. That absence cost India dearly. He later missed the Champions Trophy 2025 and only returned during the IPL 2025.

Given this history, the management's cautious approach is understandable—but Kumble argues that strategic flexibility is essential when the series outcome is on the line.

Next Steps: What Will Team India Decide?

Captain Shubman Gill, when asked about Bumrah’s availability for the remainder of the series, offered no definitive answer, simply stating, “You’ll get to know soon.” The management now faces a tough call—stick to the original plan or respond to the shifting dynamics of a fiercely contested series.

India will face the West Indies and South Africa in home Tests later this year. This gives Bumrah ample time to rest after the England tour if needed. But for now, the priority is clear: level the series in Manchester to set up a decider at The Oval.