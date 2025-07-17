The cricketing world has been abuzz with speculation surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the crucial fourth Test against England. However, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate might have inadvertently given away the team's plans, all but confirming the pace spearhead's inclusion in the do-or-die encounter. This potential "spill" comes amidst fresh injury concerns for India as they prepare for the Old Trafford clash.

Series at a Glance: India Trailing 2-1

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has been a captivating battle, with England currently holding a 2-1 lead after a thrilling 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord's. India had leveled the series with a dominant 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, but the narrow defeat at the 'Home of Cricket' has put immense pressure on Shubman Gill's side to perform in Manchester. The fourth Test, starting July 23, is now a must-win for India to keep their hopes alive in the series.

Bumrah's Return All But Confirmed

Despite initial plans for workload management, which saw Bumrah rested for the second Test, the high stakes of the series seem to have prompted a change in strategy. Ryan ten Doeschate, while discussing Bumrah's availability, seemed to accidentally confirm the inevitable. "We'll make that call in Manchester. We know we've got him for one of the last two Tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," he stated as qouted by The Indian Express.

This subtle yet clear indication suggests that India is ready to unleash their premier fast bowler in what promises to be a gripping contest.



India's Pace Maestro And Record Breaker

Jasprit Bumrah has firmly established himself as the greatest Indian pacer of this era, showcasing unmatched skill and consistency across the globe. His numbers speak volumes: he holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in away Test matches, with an incredible 13 such performances. Bumrah has taken four five-wicket hauls each in England and Australia, three in South Africa, and two apiece in India and the West Indies. This remarkable achievement places him ahead of legendary bowlers like Kapil Dev, who has 12 five-wicket hauls, Anil Kumble with 10, and Ishant Sharma with 9. Bumrah’s ability to deliver match-winning spells in varied and challenging conditions proves why he belongs at the very top of Indian cricket’s bowling hierarchy. His return will undoubtedly bolster India's chances significantly.High Stakes in ManchesterWith the series on the line and key players battling injuries, India faces a formidable challenge at Old Trafford. The potential inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah, seemingly confirmed by the assistant coach's candid remarks, provides a ray of hope for the Indian side. His ability to turn a match on its head with a single spell will be crucial as India fights to level the series and take it to the decider.