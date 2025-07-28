Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test Decider Against England? Indian Captain Shubhman Gill Speaks After Gritty Draw In Manchester

IND vs ENG: India escaped with a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. But all eyes now shift to the fifth and final Test at The Oval, with a big question looming Will Jasprit Bumrah play the decider?

Gill Keeps Cards Close on Bumrah’s Availability

Ahead of the series, India had indicated that Jasprit Bumrah, returning from a back injury earlier this year, would only play three of the five Tests in England. Having already featured in the first three matches, the premier pacer was rested for the Manchester Test.

But with the series still alive at 2-1 in England’s favour, India captain Shubman Gill remained tight-lipped on Bumrah’s return.

“If he feels like he's fully fit and available for us, I think it would be a great deal for us,” Gill told Test Match Special.

“If he's not playing, I still think we have the right kind of bowling attack.”

Bumrah has been India’s standout bowler in the series, with 14 wickets so far — the highest for any Indian player. However, signs of fatigue showed during the fourth Test, where he picked just two wickets for 112 runs in 33 overs.

Cook: India Shouldn’t Have Revealed Bumrah's Limit

Former England captain Alastair Cook praised Gill for not revealing India's plans for Bumrah ahead of the finale.

“Even if he isn't going to play, you wouldn't tell people now, just on a purely tactical basis,” Cook said.

“They made a mistake at the beginning of the series saying he could only play three… now the series is on the line.”

India will likely assess Bumrah’s fitness and make a call closer to the match day.

Pant Ruled Out with Broken Foot, Jagadeesan Called Up

In a major blow to India’s batting line-up, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth Test due to a broken foot. The injury occurred during Day 1 of the fourth Test when he was struck attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes.

Pant, showing immense bravery, returned to bat on Day 2 and completed a fighting 54, despite the pain. India coach Gautam Gambhir was full of praise:

“Any amount of praise is not enough. Generations should talk about this someone who batted with a broken foot,” Gambhir said.

“I hope he recovers and comes back quickly for us.”

With Pant ruled out, uncapped Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan has been called up as cover.

Akash Deep Returns; India’s Bowling Options Strengthen

Gill also confirmed that pacer Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin injury, will be available for the final Test at The Oval. His return will give India a much-needed seam option, especially if Bumrah is rested again.

India’s Remarkable Fightback in Manchester

After being forced to follow on 311 runs behind, India staged a sensational fightback in Manchester. Reduced to 0-2 early in the second innings, they bounced back through brilliant centuries from Gill (143*), Jadeja (100*), and Sundar (108*), ending on 425/4.

The teams shook hands with 10 overs remaining, as England’s bowlers, including part-timers Joe Root and Harry Brook, couldn’t break the resilient Indian stand.

“This is no less than a win for us,” Gill said after the draw.

“Our batsmen put on a great display after being 300 runs behind.”

Series Finale Set for The Oval

The fifth and final Test at The Oval now becomes a high-stakes decider. A win for India will level the series 2-2, while England need only a draw to seal the series victory. As the cricketing world waits for clarity on Bumrah’s fitness, India will hope to carry their momentum into the final match and finish the tour on a high.