Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In 4th IND vs ENG Test? Mohammed Siraj Gives Major Update

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Monday cleared the speculations around Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test against England. Siraj confirmed that India's pace spearhead Bumrah will play the fourth Test in Manchester, starting on Wednesday.





The news comes as a massive relief for the Indian supporters who were left worried with the dual injuries to pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, forcing the Indian camp to call in Anshul Kamboj as cover.With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, attention was naturally turned to Bumrah, who is being carefully managed and set to feature in only three of the Tests.Having already played in the first and third Tests - both ending in defeats for India - Bumrah is now expected to return for the must-win fourth Test."Jassi (Bumrah) bhai will play as far as I know," Siraj said in the press conference on Monday."Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. Combination is changing but we need to bowl in good areas. Plan is simple - stick to good areas," he added on his fellow pacer.India will be bolstered by the presence of Bumrah, who has picked 12 wickets from two Tests, and is coming on the back of a strong display at Lord's. On the other hand, Siraj has been India's leading wicket-taker from the three Tests so far - returning with 13 scalps from a total of 109 overs bowled.Delving into his persistence with the ball, Siraj said, "There's no secret. The biggest motivation is getting to represent your country."When I play for India, I want to give my 100 percent. At the end of the day, I shouldn't feel any regrets, feel like I should've done something else, something more. So whatever the result may be, I want to give my 100 percent," he added.Not only Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are injured, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury.Nitish, who missed the first Test but played in the second and third, will fly back home. The all-rounder had a quiet outing in Birmingham before making key contributions at Lord's, both with bat and ball. His absence could open the door for Shardul Thakur, who played the first Test, to return.