In a move that has shocked Indian cricket fans ahead of the high-stakes final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The decision, guided by the BCCI medical team, aims to preserve Bumrah’s back and long-term fitness, even as India trail 1-2 in the five-match series.

Bumrah, who had already missed the second Test at Edgbaston — which India won convincingly — has bowled a total of nearly 120 overs in the series, including a grueling 33-over spell at Old Trafford. Despite being India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps, concerns over his pace drop and workload prompted the BCCI to pull the plug on his participation in the decider.

Akash Deep Likely to Return: A Second Chance at Redemption

Bumrah’s absence opens the door for Akash Deep, who impressed with a stunning 10-wicket match haul at Edgbaston earlier this month. That game marked his comeback to Test cricket after a prolonged layoff, and he grabbed the opportunity with a career-best 6/99 in the second innings.

However, the promising seamer faltered at Lord’s, managing just one wicket while conceding over 120 runs. With the pitch at The Oval expected to offer some movement early on — and recent domestic stats showing 131 of 150 wickets going to fast bowlers — Akash Deep’s return could prove vital.

The 28-year-old looked sharp in India’s optional net session on Tuesday, seaming the ball appreciably on green practice strips. With conditions expected to aid swing early in the Test, Akash’s ability to exploit lateral movement might make him a handful for England’s top order.

Siraj’s Burden Grows as India Juggle Bowling Options

With Bumrah out, Mohammed Siraj becomes the linchpin of India’s pace attack. Siraj, the only Indian seamer to play all four Tests so far, has bowled 139 overs and shown no signs of fatigue, but the management will remain wary of overworking him.

India now face the challenge of finalizing their third seamer. Options include Prasidh Krishna, who has been out since the second Test, and Arshdeep Singh, who appears to have recovered from a freak hand injury. Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj, both underwhelming in Manchester, remain on the fringes.

Kuldeep Left in the Cold Again? India Stick With Jadeja-Sundar Spin Duo

Despite growing calls for Kuldeep Yadav to feature in the XI, India may stick with their tried-and-tested spin pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The Oval’s pitch — with green patches and predicted overcast conditions — seems better suited for seamers, further pushing Kuldeep out of contention.

The move also adds depth to India’s batting, with Sundar capable of playing a handy role down the order. With Rishabh Pant ruled out, Dhruv Jurel will take up the gloves and middle-order duties, though his inexperience in English conditions adds an element of risk.

India’s Final Test Gamble: Can Gill and Gambhir's Men Level the Series?

Captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir face a tactical test of their own. The team’s balance has been under scrutiny throughout the series, and with the Oval pitch favouring seam, India’s hopes now rest on Siraj replicating his consistency and Akash Deep rediscovering his Edgbaston magic.

With England leading 2-1 and the final Test commencing on July 31, India must win to avoid a series defeat and salvage pride in this closely contested tour. The absence of Bumrah — India’s most lethal weapon in red-ball cricket — adds to the challenge, but also sets the stage for a new hero to emerge.