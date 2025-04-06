Will Jasprit Bumrah Play IPL 2025 Match Against RCB? Mumbai Indians Head Coach Gives Major Update

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. Both teams have lost their last match and will look to return to winning ways.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians have got a massive boost as ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set for his comeback after completing his rehab at the NCA.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that Bumrah is available for selection and will feature in MI's match against RCB on Monday.

Notably, the 31-year-old Bumrah had been sidelined with a back injury that he suffered during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney in January, and missed key assignments such as the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Yeah, he is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow," Jayawardene said on the eve of the match against RCB.

"He arrived last night and I believe he had his sessions with NCA to finalise that. He has been handed over to our physios. So, yeah, he is bowling today, all (is) good and we will play tomorrow (Monday)," he added.

Jayawardene admitted Bumrah’s return gives Mumbai Indians the opportunity to play their desired pace combination. However, he was cautiously optimistic.

"Boom’s coming back from a pretty decent layoff so we need to give him that space and not expect too much. But knowing Jasprit, he'll be up for it and we're very happy to have him in the camp," the MI head coach said.

"The experience that he brings and that extra voice out there in the middle, chatting with Boulty, chatting with Deepak or any other younger bowler, giving that advice is also very valuable for us. So, that's what we're looking forward to from him," he added.

The 47-year-old Jayawardene hoped all the pacers will stay injury-free through the season.

"Yeah, Deepak (Chahar is there) as well and the only guy we're missing out is Allah (Mohammad Ghazanfar), whom we had signed up as a combination, with his injury,” he said.

"But other than that, now (that) everyone is back so, hopefully, we keep all of them, touch-wood, healthy for the season and allow them to do what they know best," he added.

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a blow to his knee, batted in the nets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday and could be fit for the RCB clash.

"Ro (Rohit) looks good. He is going to bat today. It was just an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting so, it was not comfortable. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today and then we will do an assessment on that," Jayawardene said.