Will Jasprit Bumrah Play The Final Test? Gautam Gambhir Hints At Possible Return For Oval Decider

In a gripping fourth Test at Old Trafford, Team India produced a display of unwavering resilience, salvaging a hard-earned draw that kept their hopes alive in the five-match series against England. While the result itself was dramatic, it was the final session controversy that stole headlines. As England offered the traditional handshake with the match headed towards an inevitable draw, Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chose to carry on — with both nearing well-deserved centuries.

The decision raised eyebrows, particularly in the English camp. Skipper Ben Stokes was visibly miffed, his extended hand ignored as the Indian duo opted to script their own milestone moments. The optics triggered a swirl of debate, but India had their reasons — and the results to justify them.

Gautam Gambhir Backs India's Call: ‘Not Here to Please Anyone’

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t mince his words in defending his team’s choice to continue batting. “If someone’s batting on 90 and another on 85, don’t they deserve their centuries?” Gambhir fired back when asked about the gesture rejection. “Would England have walked off if their own players were close to milestones? No. Our boys weathered the storm. They earned those tons. We’re not here to please anyone.”

His comments struck a chord across the cricketing world, with social media praising India's grit and highlighting the significance of personal milestones in the high-pressure cauldron of Test cricket. Jadeja’s finesse and Sundar’s composure underlined a rare show of batting mettle that symbolized India’s new-age resilience.

Standout Performances Keep Series Alive for India

While India still trail 1-2 in the series, the draw at Old Trafford will feel like a moral victory. The spotlight firmly stayed on Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, whose marathon knocks showcased technical skill, mental toughness, and sheer willpower. Batting over 143 overs to salvage the match, their unbroken stand sent a powerful message to the opposition ahead of the decider at The Oval.

Sundar, often underutilized with the bat, rose to the occasion with a fluent hundred, while Jadeja reinforced his reputation as one of India’s most dependable Test all-rounders. Their innings ensured that India lived to fight another day, setting up a series finale with the potential to go down in history.

Fast Bowling Reinforcements Set to Boost India at The Oval

Injuries had forced India to dig deep into their fast-bowling reserves, with Anshul Kamboj stepping in due to setbacks to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep. However, Gambhir confirmed that India will head into the fifth Test with a fully fit pace arsenal, including spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah, who was initially scheduled to play only three Tests for workload management, might be reconsidered for the Oval clash. “We haven’t had any conversation around the combination yet,” Gambhir said. “No decision has been made on Bumrah. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will do the job for the country.”

With Siraj, Bumrah, and the rest of the pace attack fit and firing, India have the firepower to challenge England’s batting one final time this summer.

Gambhir Stays Grounded: ‘Only Results Matter’

Despite the emotional lift from the Old Trafford escape, Gambhir remained focused on the bigger picture. “We are still 2-1 down in the series. This is the Indian team. Yes, there is inexperience, but this is still the best Indian team right now,” he asserted. “Hopefully, we can make it 2-2. That’s going to be a great achievement.”

With momentum shifting and belief running high, India head to The Oval with renewed purpose. The handshake row might dominate headlines, but what truly matters now is whether this spirited Indian unit can script a series-levelling win on English soil.