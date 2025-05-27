IPL 2025: The final group-stage showdown of IPL 2025 is set to be a nail-biter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With a spot in Qualifier 1 at stake, RCB cannot afford any slip-ups. The high-pressure fixture brings a much-needed boost to the Bengaluru camp the return of their ace pacer, Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood Fired Up for IPL Comeback

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is poised to make his return to RCB’s playing XI after missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury. Hazlewood had flown back to Australia when the tournament was temporarily halted amid the India-Pakistan military conflict. He continued his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Brisbane and has now rejoined the squad in Lucknow, fully fit and match-ready.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Hazlewood is set to feature in tonight’s all-important encounter, bolstering RCB's pace attack at a crucial juncture of the season.

Ngidi Makes Way As Hazlewood Reclaims His Spot

With Hazlewood back in the mix, RCB will likely field him in place of South African seamer Lungi Ngidi, who had stepped in during the Aussie’s absence. Ngidi has since departed the RCB camp to join the South African squad ahead of the World Test Championship final, clearing the path for Hazlewood's return.

Hazlewood, who claimed 18 wickets in 10 games before his injury, will now reunite with fellow pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal to form a formidable seam trio.

Balanced Bowling Line-up Key to RCB’s Playoff Push

RCB’s bowling unit is expected to be a balanced mix of experience and youthful flair. Alongside the pace trio, spin responsibilities will lie with the crafty Suyash Sharma and seasoned all-rounder Krunal Pandya. The duo has played a key role in stifling middle-order opposition batters and will be vital on the traditionally spin-friendly Lucknow surface.

RCB Eye History Amid Intensity and Uncertainty

For RCB, it’s more than just a game it’s an opportunity to script another chapter in their long-pursued IPL glory. With Hazlewood’s return adding steel to their bowling, and the team hungry for a top-two finish, tonight’s battle against LSG could well be a turning point in their campaign.