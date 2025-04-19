Is Kagiso Rabada Back For GT Vs DC Clash? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops BIG Hint Before Game

Star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been unavailable for the Gujarat Titans since the start of April. After featuring in just two matches this season, the South African speedster returned home due to personal reasons. Since then, the franchise has not released an official update regarding his return, nor have they disclosed the specific reasons for his absence.

However, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Ashish Kapoor recently addressed Rabada’s situation, offering some clarity during a pre-match press conference. Kapoor confirmed that Rabada is dealing with a family issue and could potentially rejoin the squad later in the league stage.

“He might just return. There is a chance that he might join, but he has got some family problem, for which he has gone,” Kapoor stated. “Once he is sorted out with that in time, he’ll be back. We don’t know when, and we’re just waiting like everyone else.”

He further added and said that Rabada will not be available for the clash against Delhi Capitals.

Rabada was acquired by the Titans for a hefty sum of ₹10.75 crore, with the franchise expecting major contributions from the Proteas pacer this season. His absence has been notable, but the team has managed to maintain strong form.

Glenn Phillips also suffered an injury earlier in the campaign, and Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka was brought in as his replacement. Addressing this move, Kapoor said, “We picked Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Glenn Phillips, but I don’t know about the replacement for Kagiso Rabada, that’s news to me.”

Despite Rabada’s absence, Gujarat Titans have performed admirably. Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form, consistently delivering with the ball. He’s been well-supported by Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom have made key contributions.

Currently, Gujarat Titans sit in second place on the IPL 2025 points table. The Shubman Gill-led side has won four of their six matches and continues to impress with their all-around performance. Up next, they face table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 19, a crucial clash that could shape the mid-season standings.