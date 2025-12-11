Advertisement
Will KKR Buy Venkatesh Iyer Back? Who Will KKR Target; Abhishek Nayar's Plan Revealed For IPL 2026 Auction

Saba Karim believes Venkatesh Iyer’s release fits seamlessly into Abhishek Nayar’s familiar team-building style.

Dec 11, 2025
  • With Nayar stepping in as the new head coach, the franchise has clearly begun a squad reset.
  • Venkatesh Iyer struggled right through IPL 2025, scoring just 142 runs in seven innings and not bowling a single over.
Former India selector Saba Karim has shed light on Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) plans for the IPL 2026 auction under newly appointed head coach Abhishek Nayar, offering a significant hint about what the franchise intends to do with Venkatesh Iyer. KKR had released the all-rounder ahead of the mini auction despite spending a massive ₹23.75 crore on him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. That season saw unprecedented spending across teams, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in league history after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed him for ₹27 crore. Punjab Kings followed with an equally bold move by acquiring Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore.

While Shreyas Iyer delivered on his price tag by scoring over 600 runs and steering PBKS to a runners-up finish, Pant and LSG endured a disappointing season and finished seventh.

Spotlight back on Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Venkatesh Iyer struggled right through IPL 2025, scoring just 142 runs in seven innings and not bowling a single over. KKR, who finished below LSG, faced heavy criticism for their massive investment. His release before the IPL 2026 mini auction, therefore, did not come as a surprise.

Abhishek Nayar’s larger plan for KKR

Entering the next auction, KKR hold the biggest purse among all ten teams: a substantial ₹64.3 crore. This puts them in a commanding financial position and allows them to target any top-tier T20 player available in the pool.

With Nayar stepping in as the new head coach, the franchise has clearly begun a squad reset. According to Saba Karim, this reset may actually include bringing Venkatesh Iyer back into the side at a far more reasonable price.

Saba Karim explains Nayar’s philosophy

Saba Karim believes Venkatesh Iyer’s release fits seamlessly into Abhishek Nayar’s familiar team-building style.

“There is a strong possibility that KKR may buy him back. He was released at INR 23 crores, which freed up a huge amount in their purse, and chances are high that he may not go for that much money now in the mini auction,” Karim said on JioHotstar.

Karim added that Nayar prefers starting from scratch and only retains players who fit into a stable, winning core. Underperforming yet potentially useful players are often released and later re-signed at significantly lower prices.

“This is a trademark Abhishek Nayar move because he always wants to start fresh. He only keeps players he feels are part of a winning combination and will be regular in the playing eleven. The rest he buys back in the auction. I think he will build his team that way. I’ve always seen Abhishek Nayar work like this. So I feel the KKR management believes that maybe Venkatesh Iyer has exhausted his utility, similar to how they valued Andre Russell for years,” Karim concluded.

