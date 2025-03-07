Will Matt Henry Miss India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final? Kiwi Coach Gives Major Update

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is racing against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 final against India, which will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Henry, who is currently the tournament's leading wicket-taker, sustained injury during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore. He injured his shoulder while taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen at the boundary.

Despite the injury, the pacer returned to bowl two overs later in the match after treatment and was also seen diving in the field after his comeback, sparking optimism on the extent of the injury. However, concerns over his fitness have emerged as the final approaches.

Ahead of the much-awaited final, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided a more cautious update on Henry, revealing that pacer's fitness was still uncertain with less than 48 hours remaining before the final.

"The positive is that he (Henry) managed to get back out there and bowl. We've had some scans done, and we'll give him every chance to play in the final. However, at this stage, it's still a bit unclear," Stead told reporters.

"He's obviously quite sore from landing on the point of his shoulder. Hopefully, he will be okay," he added.

With 10 wickets at an average of 16.70 across 4 innings in the tournament, Henry is leading New Zealand's pace attack, including a five-wicket haul in the group-stage match against India in Dubai.

If Henry is ruled out of the final, New Zealand have a ready replacement in right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy, who is part of the squad. Though Duffy has not featured in any of New Zealand's four matches so far in the tournament, he did play in the pre-tournament tri-series against Pakistan, where he claimed 1/48 in his seven overs.