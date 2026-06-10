Will MI trade/release Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma for IPL 2027? Report makes massive revelation

The Mumbai Indians (MI) endured a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the standings and becoming the first team to crash out of the tournament. Under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene, the five-time champions struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, as several star players failed to deliver, tactical decisions came under scrutiny, and injuries to key personnel further derailed their playoff hopes.

Even though the chaotic 2026 Indian Premier League tournament has concluded for the Mumbai Indians, major questions continue to swirl around two of their marquee players while the team leadership plans an exhaustive postseason assessment. The online behavior of Suryakumar Yadav has sparked rumors regarding his standing with the team after losing the India T20I captaincy, while Hardik Pandya faces intense evaluation after leading another failed tournament run.

Social Media Activity Ignites Franchise Speculation

The online activity of Suryakumar, which included unfollowing and subsequently refollowing the official Mumbai Indians account, has created massive public curiosity. The situation grew more complex when he removed multiple franchise-focused images from his profile, actions that closely followed the decision by the BCCI to strip him of the national T20I leadership. Even though he ultimately refollowed the Mumbai Indians account on Instagram, he has not refollowed team captain Hardik Pandya, which has cast doubt over his long term commitment to the organization.

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Despite the digital drama, information published by Cricbuzz indicates that the status of Suryakumar within the team "appears secure for now," and there is "no immediate indication of the franchise releasing or trading him."

Surya Kumar Yadav Unfollowed Mumbai Indians and Removed MI in BIO



some Thing Cooking pic.twitter.com/6SpOmK3Sji — Arattai Darbar (@Arattai_darbar) June 8, 2026

Leadership Evaluation Looms for Hardik Pandya

Concurrently, rumors regarding the future of Hardik Pandya have amplified because of a string of subpar seasons at the helm. Since he assumed the captaincy duties, the fortunes of the Mumbai Indians have fluctuated wildly, resulting in a last-place finish in 2024, a third-place finish after a playoff run in 2025, and a drop back down to ninth place in 2026.

According to institutional reports, the team owners recognize that an exhaustive internal review is required. An insider familiar with the situation clarified the mood by stating, "There is no panic," and added that "The franchise will regroup and reflect on the season."

Decision not taken yet on Hardik

The documentation additionally notes that team executives intend to conduct an in-person meeting with Hardik very soon to map out "the way forward for both the team and the player," with insiders confirming that "any decision will be taken in the interest of both parties." As the competitive cycle wrapped up, speculative talk regarding a high profile trade for Hardik gained substantial traction. While multiple rival franchises have reportedly shown a desire to acquire the premier all-rounder, official reports confirm that no concrete offers have been put forward yet.