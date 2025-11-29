Will MS Dhoni Attend IND vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi? Stand-In Captain KL Rahul Drops Big Hint

The stage is set for the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, MS Dhoni's hometown.

With India looking to rebound from a 0-2 Test series whitewash against South Africa, speculation has swirled around whether the legendary former captain Dhoni will be in the stands to cheer on the side.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul, who made his ODI debut under Dhoni’s captaincy and scored a hundred in his maiden outing in Harare, addressed the buzz during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, November 29.

He expressed the team's delight at the prospect of having Dhoni, affectionately known as 'Thala', watch the series opener in his hometown.

KL Rahul Lavishes Praise On MS Dhoni

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who will lead India in the ODI series against South Africa in absence of injured Shubman Gill, lavished praise on Ranchi’s favourite son, MS Dhoni, who has been the leading light for several cricketers.

"We all played under him [Dhoni]. We all have been his fans. We all played together. We are all friends. To know someone like MS is a very happy opportunity to know someone as big as MS and someone so successful as an Indian player," Rahul told reporters on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Rahul mentioned that India would get an extra lift in their bid to win the series opener if Dhoni appears at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where they begin their three-match ODI series against a formidable South African side.

“We all respected him as a human being. If he comes to watch the match, along with the crowd, we will get more excited. Hopefully, we can win the game, put up a good performance and entertain the crowd. MS Dhoni will also feel happy that we won the game,” remarked Rahul.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni - India’s most successful international captain - played his last ODI on home soil against Australia in his hometown, Ranchi in March 2019.

A Memorable Reunion

Notably, MS Dhoni’s expected visit follows a heartwarming team gathering earlier this week where he hosted several Indian players, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, for dinner at his Ranchi farmhouse.

A video of Dhoni personally driving Kohli back to the team hotel had already gone viral, igniting a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The presence of an iconic figure like Dhoni, especially in a match that sees the return of Kohli and Rohit to the ODI setup, adds a layer of significance to the opening match as the Indian team looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss in the preceding Test series against the Proteas.