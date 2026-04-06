Will MS Dhoni be fit and available for CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match? Check latest update on his injury and recovery

Amid a disappointing start to IPL 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have a reason to be optimistic about the return of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is reportedly set to undergo a decisive fitness test in the next 48 hours.

The 44-year-old former India and CSK captain has missed the opening three matches of the IPL 2026 season due to a calf strain sustained during the team’s pre-season preparatory camp.

His absence has been keenly felt, as the five-times champions CSK have struggled to find their rhythm in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, slumping to the bottom of the points table after three consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.



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The Road To Recovery And Latest Update On MS Dhoni

According to an Indian Express report, former CSK captain MS Dhoni who led the franchise to five IPL titles, is likely to have a fitness test in the next couple of days and if he passes it, will take the field against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

Notably, Dhoni hasn’t been travelling with the team to away fixtures and was also absent at Chepauk for the home game against Punjab Kings last Friday. Although he has been consistently attending team training sessions, protocol restrictions have prevented him from traveling to the stadium on match days.

Ahead of the Punjab clash, Dhoni not only took part in training but also had an extended batting session at the MAC B ground. On the eve of the match, he continued to bat on the main stadium practice pitches without any visible discomfort. However, the franchise has avoided rushing him back, opting instead to allow him adequate time for full recovery.

There is a strong possibility that Dhoni could be in contention for the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match on Saturday.

Why This Match Matters

After losing the first three matches, CSK are currently desperate for a turnaround and the match against Delhi Capitals is being seen as a potential turning point for the five-time IPL champions.

Beyond his finishing prowess and glovework, MS Dhoni’s tactical acumen is seen as the missing ingredient for a side searching for stability. If he clears the fitness test, his return against Delhi Capitals could serve as the emotional and competitive spark needed to revive CSK’s campaign.