Will MS Dhoni play even one game in IPL 2026? Fresh report reveals Massive development

The iconic leader of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, is expected to make a final decision about his participation based on his current physical condition.

On April 18, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) encountered their fourth loss in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The team is currently grappling with an increasing list of injuries to essential personnel, specifically Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre. Simultaneously, uncertainty persists regarding the availability of 44 year old wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni. Although Dhoni has been observed practicing with the squad and taking throwdowns, he is yet to feature in a match this season. According to Sports Tak indicates that Dhoni himself will determine if he continues to play in light of his existing fitness concerns.

Performance Without Dhoni

In the absence of the veteran, star signing Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties. Samson was instrumental in the team's first victory of the season by scoring a century, and another high quality performance from him secured their second win. However, a pattern has emerged where CSK faces defeat whenever Samson fails to provide a significant contribution.

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Leadership and Form Concerns

The struggles for the franchise are compounded by the form of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The skipper has found it difficult to lead from the front, accumulating only 82 runs across six innings. This results in a lean average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 112.32.

Growing Injury List

The squad's depth is being tested as more players enter the treatment room:

Ayush Mhatre: The young top order batter sustained a hamstring injury during the failed run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting coach Michael Hussey has verified that Mhatre will likely be unavailable for several matches.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left arm fast bowler suffered a quadriceps injury during a previous win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has been officially ruled out for the rest of the IPL 2026 season, and the franchise has not yet named a successor for his spot in the squad.

Standings and Upcoming Fixture

Chennai Super Kings currently occupy the seventh spot on the IPL points table. Their net run rate remains slightly superior to that of the Lucknow Super Giants, who have secured two wins from five matches.

The team's next assignment is a high profile encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23. Mumbai Indians are also facing a difficult season, sitting in eighth place with only one win from five games. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Dhoni will make his season debut during this traditional "El Clasico" rivalry.