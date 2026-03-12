Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026 as an 'Impact-player' for CSK? CEO's 7-word reaction breaks the internet

In a major boost for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporters, the franchise has officially confirmed that MS Dhoni will be available for the entirety of the IPL 2026 season. Despite being 44 years old and facing persistent rumors regarding a knee injury, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is set to continue his long-standing association with the "Yellow Army" from the season opener on March 28 until the final on May 31.

Official Confirmation from CSK Management

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan addressed the media to put an end to the speculation surrounding Dhoni's fitness and availability. He clarified that the former captain would be a constant presence in the playing squad throughout the tournament.

"He will play the matches, all matches," Viswanathan stated emphatically.

However, the CEO noted that the specific role Dhoni would occupy on the field remains a tactical matter for the coaching department. "I can't say. That's a cricketing decision which will be taken by the cricketing staff, not by the administrative staff. They will decide whether he is going to play as a batter, or a wicketkeeper-batter or as an Impact Player," he added.

Overcoming Injury Speculation

Many believed that age and physical wear would limit Dhoni's appearances in the 2026 edition. However, he has a track record of resilience, having played the previous two seasons without missing a single fixture. In 2025, Dhoni even stepped back into the captaincy role mid-season following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although that season marked the first time CSK finished at the bottom of the table, the veteran's commitment to the team remained absolute.

The Unrivaled Legacy of MS Dhoni

As Dhoni enters his 45th year, he carries a resume that defines the history of the Indian Premier League:

Championships: Five titles as captain (a record shared with Rohit Sharma) and 10 final appearances.

Consistency: Featured in 16 editions for CSK and two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), leading the latter in 2016 and reaching the final as a player in 2017.

Records: Holds the record for most appearances, most matches as captain, most wins as skipper, most dismissals as a wicketkeeper, and most runs scored without a century.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

While every season since 2023 has been rumored to be his "last dance," Dhoni has consistently defied retirement expectations. While IPL 2026 will see him chase a potential record-breaking sixth title as a player, fans are already speculating about the possibility of an IPL 2027 appearance.

For now, the focus remains on the upcoming season in late March. Whether he takes the gloves or enters as a strategic "Impact Player," the presence of 'Thala' ensures that CSK will remain the center of attention as they look to redeem themselves after a difficult 2025 campaign.