Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Gives MASSIVE Update

MS Dhoni, the iconic captain and talismanic figure for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has once again sparked widespread speculation about his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2026 season.

At 44 years old, Dhoni's future remains a hot topic, especially with the upcoming IPL 2026 mega auction on the horizon. He is currently the oldest player in the league and is the third-oldest to ever play in the league.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stepped in to clarify the situation. The CSK CEO has given a massive update on the talismanic captain's IPL future.

Needless to say, if Dhoni chooses to retire, he will be included in the released players list, allowing the franchise to free up salary cap space and bolster their auction purse.



What CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Said About MS Dhoni's IPL Future?

Recently, in a candid interaction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who has been with the franchise since its inception in 2008 - just like MS Dhoni himself - was asked by a kid about the CSK talisman's availability for the upcoming season.

'Would Dhoni Retire?', the CSK CEO was asked by a kid.

In reply, the CSK official was seen saying, 'No he is not retiring for this IPL', in a video shared by Provoke Lifestyle on Instagram.

On Friday, Kasi Viswanathan, who has been the backbone of the five-time champions CSK and being a close confidant of N Srinivasan, the franchise owner, reiterated his point.

"MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.

Notably, Dhoni's participation in the IPL has been a recurring topic of discussion before every season in recent years, but the CSK CEO’s confirmation should finally put those doubts to rest ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni's Journey With Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni's legacy with the Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in franchise cricket history. He is often called the "soul" of the franchise and affectionately known as 'Thala' (meaning 'leader' in Tamil) by the fans.

Dhoni, retained as an uncapped player for IPL 2025 under new IPL rules, remains the most-capped IPL player. He has led CSK to five titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 and is synonymous with the franchise's ethos.

Notably, CSK endured a poor campaign last year, finishing at the bottom of the table, with Dhoni captaining in place of the regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. There’s a possibility that Dhoni is now aiming to sign off on a high note.