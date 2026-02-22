Advertisement
NewsCricketWill MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO makes major revelation says, He will...
MS DHONI IPL 2026 RETURN

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO makes major revelation says, 'He will...'

The speculation was laid to rest by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan during a recent media interaction.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While Dhoni’s immediate future is secure, CSK’s recent activity suggests they are laying the groundwork for an eventual transition.
  • The franchise was also highly active at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi, where they secured nine new signings.
Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO makes major revelation says, 'He will...'Credits - Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially confirmed that their legendary former captain, MS Dhoni, will return as a player for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite ongoing rumors regarding his retirement, the franchise management has made it clear that the veteran wicketkeeper batter remains a core part of their active roster for the upcoming season.

The CEO’s Definitive Stance

The speculation was laid to rest by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan during a recent media interaction. When questioned directly about whether Dhoni would take the field for another season, Viswanathan provided a brief but emphatic response.

“He will play, he will play," Viswanathan told reporters, ensuring fans that the five-time IPL winning leader is not yet ready to hang up his gloves.

Navigating a Period of Transition

This confirmation comes at a crucial time for the franchise, which has undergone significant changes in recent months. Ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni had famously handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, last year saw Dhoni temporarily stepping back into the leadership role after Gaikwad was sidelined with a fractured elbow.

The team is currently looking to bounce back from a historically poor campaign. In the previous season, CSK managed only four victories out of 14 matches, resulting in a last place finish on the points table. This marked the second consecutive year that the "Yellow Army" failed to reach the playoff stages.

Preparing for the Future: Trade and Auction Moves

While Dhoni’s immediate future is secure, CSK’s recent activity suggests they are laying the groundwork for an eventual transition. In a major squad overhaul, the team traded star all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals. In return, they secured the services of wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, a move widely interpreted as strategic planning for the post Dhoni era.

The franchise was also highly active at the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi, where they secured nine new signings:

The Big Spends: Uncapped players Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer were signed for a staggering 14.2 crore rupees each.

International and Domestic Recruits: The squad added Rahul Chahar, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Zak Foulkes, and Aman Khan.

Wicketkeeping Depth

With the addition of Samson and Kartik Sharma, alongside Urvil Patel and the legendary MS Dhoni, the CSK squad now boasts four specialized wicketkeeper batters. As the 2026 season approaches, the focus will be on how the team balances this wealth of experience and youth to return to their former glory at the top of the IPL standings.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

