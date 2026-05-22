Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027? Ruturaj's Gaikwad's 7-word reaction goes viral after CSK exit vs GT

Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race. Their 89-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday brought the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side's campaign to a close at 12 points from 14 matches. With that result came another painful reality: any remaining possibility of seeing MS Dhoni take the field for CSK this season had officially vanished.

Dhoni Missed Entire IPL 2026 Season Due to Injury Setbacks

Dhoni was kept out of action throughout IPL 2026 after sustaining a calf strain followed by a thumb injury. He was present in the CSK dressing room for just one game and had already returned home before the team's final fixture.

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Now 44 and undeniably past his peak as a cricketer, Dhoni's aura around the franchise nevertheless continues to endure.

By the time the next IPL season arrives, he will be 45. Following CSK's loss to Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad was posed the question that everyone in Indian cricket wanted answered: would Dhoni be seen in yellow again next year?

Gaikwad Opens Up on Dhoni's Future After Playoff Exit

7-word storm

'Will get to know it next year'

"Obviously you will get to know it next year itself. Even I'll get to know it next year itself. Obviously, it's a hard, hard miss for us definitely. He's someone who can have a fear in the opposition, especially coming in those late overs. Can really change the game, can really change the momentum just by staying at the crease."

"So, he's someone definitely we missed a lot this season. But, I mean, we never know about next season, but obviously really happy with the guys we had and really happy with the experience they got this year," the CSK captain said.

CSK Felt Dhoni's Absence Throughout IPL 2026

Dhoni's absence extended beyond numbers or statistics. Even in the latter stages of his career, his presence remained a major factor within the dressing room and among opponents. Gaikwad's remarks highlighted how much Chennai missed the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's ability to influence contests, particularly during high-pressure moments.

Dhoni Remains the Heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni was never simply a player in Chennai. Over the course of nearly two decades, he became the very identity around which the franchise was built. Captain, finisher, talisman and symbol, he grew into something that no cricketing label could fully contain. Stadiums filled to capacity not merely in pursuit of victory, but in hope of watching him stride out to the crease one more time.

A Bond Between Chennai and Dhoni That Refuses to Fade

The bond between Dhoni and Chennai has always carried an unusually intimate quality, almost as though the two were inseparable. An emotional thread that stubbornly refused to snap despite the weight of age, a succession of injuries and the relentless passage of time. Dhoni himself repeatedly reinforced that connection over the years, making clear his intention to continue playing for CSK for as long as possible.

Dhoni's Iconic CSK Promise Still Lives On

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That is my franchise. Even if I am in a wheelchair, they will drag me," he had once said with characteristic humor.

That single line captured the depth of devotion between the man and the city more completely than any analysis ever could.

For now, questions surrounding Dhoni's future remain unanswered. But if IPL history has shown anything, it is that writing the final chapter on MS Dhoni before he does it himself has rarely been a wise decision.