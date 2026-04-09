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NewsCricketWill MS Dhoni’s CSK & Rohit Sharma’s MI never win another IPL Trophy? The 'Fifth Title Trap' explained
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Will MS Dhoni’s CSK & Rohit Sharma’s MI never win another IPL Trophy? The 'Fifth Title Trap' explained

While five titles cement a team’s legacy as a dynasty, the next step often proves unexpectedly difficult. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After lifting their fifth FIFA World Cup in 2002, Brazil entered what has now become their longest drought in modern history.
  • The only major exception remains the Australia national cricket team, who broke the trend by securing their sixth Cricket World Cup with authority proving this wrong.
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Will MS Dhoni’s CSK & Rohit Sharma’s MI never win another IPL Trophy? The 'Fifth Title Trap' explainedCredits - Twitter

The world of sports thrives on patterns, narratives, and sometimes, eerie coincidences. One such growing theory is the “Fifth Title Trap” a phenomenon where teams reach the pinnacle by winning five major trophies, only to struggle endlessly in their pursuit of a sixth.

While five titles cement a team’s legacy as a dynasty, the next step often proves unexpectedly difficult. Whether it’s complacency, transition phases, or sheer bad luck, history shows that many giants hit a wall right after their fifth triumph.

The "5-Title Curse" Across Global Sports

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One of the most striking examples comes from the Brazil National Football Team. After lifting their fifth FIFA World Cup in 2002, Brazil entered what has now become their longest drought in modern history. Despite producing generational talents year after year, the Seleção have failed to add a sixth star, enduring heartbreaks like the infamous 7-1 defeat in 2014 and multiple quarter-final exits.

European Giants Who Hit the Same Wall

The trend isn’t limited to international football.

Real Madrid, despite their dominance, waited 32 years after their sixth European Cup in 1966 to win their seventh in 1998.
AC Milan have been stuck on seven Champions League titles since 2007.
Liverpool FC endured a 14-year gap between their fifth and sixth European triumphs.

Even the biggest clubs in history have struggled to maintain their dominance beyond a certain peak.

Cricket’s Version of the Curse

Cricket offers a similar narrative. The once-invincible West Indies cricket team dominated world cricket for decades. However, after winning their fifth major ICC title in 2016, they witnessed a sharp decline even failing to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The only major exception remains the Australia national cricket team, who broke the trend by securing their sixth Cricket World Cup with authority proving that while the "curse" exists, it isn’t unbeatable.

IPL 2026: MI and CSK Face the "Unlucky 5" Test

This theory is now playing out in real-time in the Indian Premier League.

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are tied at five IPL titles each, yet neither looks close to clinching a sixth in 2026.

Mumbai Indians: A Dynasty Searching for Direction

Once the most dominant IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians are now enduring a rare slump.

Title Drought: Since 2020
Current Position: 8th (as of April 9, 2026)

Despite the presence of stars like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, MI have struggled for consistency. Their recent defeat to Rajasthan Royals exposed a worrying lack of game awareness a far cry from their championship-winning years.

Chennai Super Kings: Transition Troubles After Glory

For CSK, the fall has been even sharper.

Last Title: 2023 (their fifth)
Current Position: 10th (bottom of the table)

Despite a refreshed squad featuring Sanju Samson and promising youngster Ayush Mhatre, the team has lost all three opening matches. The burden of maintaining a "golden dynasty" seems to be weighing heavily on the Yellow Army.

Why Does the Fifth Title Become a Barrier?

Several factors could explain this recurring trend:

End of a Golden Generation: Core players age or move on
Complacency Factor: Sustained success reduces urgency
Opposition Evolution: Rivals adapt and improve
Mental Pressure: Expectations peak after historic success

In essence, staying at the top becomes significantly harder than reaching it.

Conclusion: Myth or Pattern Waiting to Be Broken?

Is the number five truly unlucky, or is it simply the natural cycle of sporting dominance?

For Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 is turning into a real-time case study. Until one of them lifts that sixth trophy, the “Fifth Title Trap” will continue to spark debate across the sporting world. One thing is certain  breaking this barrier won’t just be another title. It will be a statement.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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