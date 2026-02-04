Will MS Dhoni turn a commentator after IPL retirement? Legend says, 'Not good with...'

As the cricketing world prepares for another season of the legendary MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the former Indian captain has effectively ruled out a transition into the television commentary box once he finally hangs up his gloves. Known for his tactical brilliance and composed demeanor, the 44 year old wicketkeeper batter believes the role of a broadcaster requires a specific set of skills that he feels he does not possess.

The Art of Avoiding Criticism

In a candid interaction with sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru on YouTube, Dhoni highlighted the difficulty of balancing objective analysis with the risk of personal criticism. For a man who has spent decades under the microscope, he expressed a desire to avoid being the one pointing fingers at active players.

"Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who are playing the game. It's a very thin line," Dhoni explained.

He further elaborated on the nuance required to be a successful pundit without causing friction within the fraternity. "Often, you don't even feel that what you are doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you are describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out. But how to put it, that is also an art, how to politely put it forward where nobody feels targetted...If the team is losing there are reasons behind it, and you need to have the skill of describing those reasons without anybody feeling bad. That is the art of commentary," he said.

The Struggle with Statistics

Beyond the ethics of criticism, Dhoni admitted to a more practical hurdle: his lack of interest in cricketing data. While modern commentary relies heavily on deep statistical analysis, the man who led India to three ICC titles confessed that he does not even keep track of his own career numbers.

"I'm not good with stats...but there are a lot of people who are very good with stats. They know stats...If you ask me about my stats, I'll be like hmmm and there are certain people who know stats about not just Indian cricket team or the Indian players but everyone throughout the era," Dhoni remarked.

Looking Ahead to IPL 2026

Dhoni’s focus remains squarely on the field as he gears up for the 2026 IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The legendary figure took back the captaincy mid way through the 2025 season after the regular skipper was sidelined by an elbow injury.

It was a challenging year for the franchise, as CSK finished at the bottom of the table with only four victories from 14 matches. Individually, Dhoni managed 196 runs across 13 innings, averaging 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17. Despite the statistical dip, his presence remains the cornerstone of the CSK brand, and his decision to play in 2026 suggests he is determined to lead a resurgence for the "Yellow Army" before transitioning into a post playing career that, evidently, will not involve a microphone.