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Will O’Rourke ruled out of New Zealand’s India series, eyes Australia Test tour return

New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the upcoming home ODI and Test series against India as he continues rehabilitation for hamstring and calf injuries. The Blackcaps are taking a cautious approach to ensure his fitness for the four-Test tour of Australia in December, with a possible return for Canterbury in late December also under consideration.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Will O’Rourke ruled out of New Zealand’s India series, eyes Australia Test tour return
Image Credit: X/ BLACKCAPS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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