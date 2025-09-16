The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the demand of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 over the 'no handshake' row during the high voltage match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

A day after India vs Pakistan match, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chairman of the PCB as well as the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday demanded an immediate removal of match referee Pycroft from the Asia Cup roster following India's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after the end of 6th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Naqvi wrote on X.

However, the ICC has officially rejected PCB's demand and has told the board about the decision. According to a Cricbuzz report, the communication issued by either the ICC's operations or legal department has made it clear that the Match Referee Pycroft had no role in the handshake controversy during the India-Pakistan match.

Notably, the PCB had alleged that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss and thus questioned the neutrality of the match official.

However, the ICC clarified that Pycroft was merely passing on instructions given to him by ACC officials present at the venue, thereby dismissing Pakistan’s claim that the referee was acting in India’s favour.



Will Pakistan Pull Out Of Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE After ICC's Decision?

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025 if match referee Andy Pycroft is not removed from the Asia Cup 2025 roster after the 'no handshake drama'.

However, a report in TimesofIndia.com on Tuesday, September 16, said that Pakistan is unlikely to pull out of the ongoing Asia Cup despite

"It is very unlikely that the PCB will pull out from the Asia Cup," a PCB source told TimesofIndia.com.

"If we do that, ICC led by Jay Shah will put heavy sanctions on the PCB, and this is something our board cannot afford. The financial situation post the Champions Trophy, where all the stadiums were renovated, is not good," the source added.

The development has put the Pakistan-UAE game on Wednesday in focus. The 69-year-old Zimbabwean is the designated referee for the game and the PCB has taken a public stand of not taking the field if Pycroft (69) is the match official.

The situation has shifted attention to Wednesday's Pakistan-UAE clash, where 69-year-old Zimbabwean Pycroft is assigned as the match referee. It remains uncertain whether the ACC, led by PCB president Mohsin Naqvi, has the authority to replace the referee for this match, as the appointment of umpires and match referees is normally handled by the ICC.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan In A Must Win Situation Against UAE

After UAE's 42-run win against Oman on Monday, September 15, India secured their place in the super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. However, Pakistan's journey to the Super 4s stage now hinges on a decisive encounter against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 17.

The scenarios for Pakistan's qualification are straightforward:

- A victory against the UAE in their final group match will guarantee their progression to the Super 4s of Asia Cup 2025

- A loss against the UAE will see them eliminated from the tournament, with UAE advancing instead.

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan has had a mixed campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 so far. They thrashed Oman by 93 runs but suffered a crushing 7-wicket loss against India.