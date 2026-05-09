'Will plan for next year': Axar Patel gives up after daunting loss vs KKR despite DC still being alive in playoff race

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has signaled a shift in focus toward the upcoming season after a heavy loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders significantly damaged his team’s IPL 2026 playoff aspirations. On Friday, May 8, KKR restricted Delhi to a total of 142 runs across 20 overs before chasing the target in just 14.2 overs, largely due to an explosive unbeaten century from Finn Allen.

While Delhi remains mathematically eligible for the post-season, the nature of this defeat has led Patel to publicly address the need for long-term evaluation.

Analysis of the Batting Collapse

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Reflecting on the match, Patel noted that the team’s total was significantly under par and highlighted a recurring pattern of losing wickets in rapid succession.

"I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors. But at the same time, if you notice, we lost five wickets in two-three overs, and I think that’s where the momentum slipped away from us," Axar stated.

He drew parallels to a previous loss against the Chennai Super Kings, emphasizing that the team must learn to absorb pressure rather than panicking when a partnership breaks. He suggested that even if one or two wickets fall, the remaining batters must spend time at the crease to stabilize the innings.

Looking Ahead to the Next Cycle

With the current campaign faltering, Patel indicated that the franchise will begin assessing its bench strength and strategic approach for the next cycle.

"For now we’ll go back and think about the mistakes we made. After that, obviously there’s still a long journey ahead and next year will come too. So we’ll think about what plans we can make for next year and what approach we should take," Patel explained.

He concluded by mentioning that the remaining matches may serve as an opportunity to test players who have not yet featured prominently, stating, "Based on that, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and decide who can be given opportunities and what changes we can make."

Finn Allen Show

Delhi Capitals were put into bat and struggled to maintain momentum. While KL Rahul contributed 23 runs, Pathum Nissanka provided the primary resistance with a half-century. Ashutosh Sharma added 39 runs late in the innings to bring the total to 142.

However, the chase was dominated by KKR opener Finn Allen, who struck 10 sixes in a 47-ball century. Alongside Cameron Green’s 33 runs, Kolkata secured the win with more than five overs to spare, boosting their net run rate and keeping their own playoff hopes alive.