Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979012https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/will-rain-play-spoilsport-in-ind-vs-sa-women-s-world-cup-final-2025-know-navi-mumbai-weather-report-2979012.html
NewsCricket
IND VS SA WEATHER UPDATE

Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Know Navi Mumbai Weather Update

India come into the final with strong momentum at this ground.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As per AccuWeather, conditions in Navi Mumbai are expected to fluctuate through the afternoon.
  • India come into the final with strong momentum at this ground, having secured convincing wins against New Zealand and Australia.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Know Navi Mumbai Weather UpdateCredits - Twitter

The history day is finally here, India and South Africa are set to clash in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, just as anticipation builds, the weather could become a decisive factor. The venue had already experienced a washout last Sunday during the India vs Bangladesh match, and rain is once again being tracked closely ahead of the title clash.

India come into the final with strong momentum at this ground, having secured convincing wins against New Zealand and Australia here earlier in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to continue that form and lift their maiden Women’s World Cup trophy. South Africa, meanwhile, have had the upper hand over India in their last three World Cup meetings and will be aiming to extend that run on the biggest stage.

ALSO READ - Meet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast – November 2, 2025
As per AccuWeather, conditions in Navi Mumbai are expected to fluctuate through the afternoon. The start of play at 3 PM is likely to remain unaffected, but increasing cloud cover and rain showers could move in as the evening approaches. The window between 4 PM and 7 PM is particularly uncertain, with rainfall probability peaking to 58% between 6 PM and 7 PM. Humidity levels will also remain high throughout the evening.
Time Condition Temperature Rain Chance
10:00 AM Partly Sunny 29°C 20%
12:00 PM Mostly Sunny 31°C 18%
2:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 32°C 15%
5:00 PM Showers 31°C 51%
6:00 PM Showers 30°C 58%
8:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 29°C 20%
10:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 28°C 20%

Team Form and Tactical Edge
South Africa finished third in the league standings with five victories, but their campaign has seen two alarming batting collapses. They were bowled out for 69 against England, where Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell controlled the innings, and later dismissed for 97 by Australia, with Alana King producing a remarkable 7/18.
For India, the key takeaway is South Africa’s vulnerability against lateral movement;  balls that either straighten or move across the right-hander. This spotlight falls on Radha Yadav and Sree Charani, whose left-arm spin could play a pivotal role in applying sustained pressure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together