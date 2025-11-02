Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Know Navi Mumbai Weather Update

The history day is finally here, India and South Africa are set to clash in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, just as anticipation builds, the weather could become a decisive factor. The venue had already experienced a washout last Sunday during the India vs Bangladesh match, and rain is once again being tracked closely ahead of the title clash.

India come into the final with strong momentum at this ground, having secured convincing wins against New Zealand and Australia here earlier in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to continue that form and lift their maiden Women’s World Cup trophy. South Africa, meanwhile, have had the upper hand over India in their last three World Cup meetings and will be aiming to extend that run on the biggest stage.

Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast – November 2, 2025

As per AccuWeather, conditions in Navi Mumbai are expected to fluctuate through the afternoon. The start of play at 3 PM is likely to remain unaffected, but increasing cloud cover and rain showers could move in as the evening approaches. The window between 4 PM and 7 PM is particularly uncertain, with rainfall probability peaking to 58% between 6 PM and 7 PM. Humidity levels will also remain high throughout the evening.

Time Condition Temperature Rain Chance

10:00 AM Partly Sunny 29°C 20%

12:00 PM Mostly Sunny 31°C 18%

2:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 32°C 15%

5:00 PM Showers 31°C 51%

6:00 PM Showers 30°C 58%

8:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 29°C 20%

10:00 PM Intermittent Clouds 28°C 20%

Team Form and Tactical Edge

South Africa finished third in the league standings with five victories, but their campaign has seen two alarming batting collapses. They were bowled out for 69 against England, where Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell controlled the innings, and later dismissed for 97 by Australia, with Alana King producing a remarkable 7/18.

For India, the key takeaway is South Africa’s vulnerability against lateral movement; balls that either straighten or move across the right-hander. This spotlight falls on Radha Yadav and Sree Charani, whose left-arm spin could play a pivotal role in applying sustained pressure.