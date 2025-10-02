Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967039https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/will-rain-spoil-ind-vs-wi-1st-test-ahmedabad-weather-forecast-revealed-2967039.html
NewsCricket
IND VS WI WEATHER

Will Rain Spoil IND vs WI 1st Test? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Revealed

Rain clouds loom over Ahmedabad as India and West Indies gear up for the 1st Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, with thunderstorms threatening Day 1 play.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 50% Chance of Rain on Day 1: Thunderstorms expected around 1 PM and 5 PM IST could interrupt India vs West Indies 1st Test.
  • Narendra Modi Stadium Drainage Ready: Quick resumption possible after showers, minimizing disruption for cricket fans.
  • Weather Improves Mid-Series: Clouds clear on Saturday with scattered rain expected on Sunday, affecting toss and play strategy.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Rain Spoil IND vs WI 1st Test? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast RevealedCloudy skies over Narendra Modi Stadium signal possible rain interruptions on Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test. Photo Credit - Twitter

The much-anticipated first Test between India and West Indies kicks off today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While cricket fans are eager to see Shubman Gill’s India start their home season on a high, the looming question is: Will it rain in Ahmedabad today? Here’s the detailed weather forecast for the 1st Test and what it could mean for the match.

Also Read: When Will Mohsin Naqvi Return Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? Here's What We Know

Cloudy Skies and Rain Threat on Day 1

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahmedabad woke up to cloudy skies on October 2, 2025, and the weather is likely to play spoilsport for the start of the India vs West Indies 1st Test. According to the latest meteorological updates, there is a 50% chance of rain today, with thunderstorms predicted around 1 PM and 5 PM IST. Cricket enthusiasts may witness intermittent breaks in play, especially if rain interrupts the first session.

However, the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts excellent drainage systems, which means play can resume quickly once the showers stop. Despite the rain threat, fans are hopeful for at least partial play on Day 1, though the forecast suggests 90 overs of uninterrupted cricket may not be possible.

Temperature and Humidity Outlook

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be warm and humid, with the maximum temperature around 33°C and the minimum dipping to 25°C. The combination of humidity and cloud cover may influence pitch conditions, making it slightly favorable for swing bowlers early on. Cricket strategists will keep a close eye on lightning alerts and rain patterns to adjust their playing XI and bowling rotations.

Day 2 to Day 5: A Mixed Forecast

The weather outlook for the remainder of the Test provides a mixed picture:

Friday (Day 2): Cloudy skies are expected, but rainfall is unlikely. Play is likely to proceed with minimal interruptions.
Saturday (Day 3): Clear skies predicted, providing ideal conditions for cricket. The moving day will see spinners coming into play as the pitch begins to wear.
Sunday (Day 4): Scattered thunderstorms may return, potentially affecting crucial sessions in the late afternoon.
Monday (Day 5): Weather conditions are expected to stabilize, allowing for a full day of competitive cricket.

The forecast indicates that captains winning the toss may still prefer to bat first, as the conditions are expected to become more challenging for batters as the match progresses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh