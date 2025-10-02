Will Rain Spoil IND vs WI 1st Test? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Revealed

The much-anticipated first Test between India and West Indies kicks off today at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While cricket fans are eager to see Shubman Gill’s India start their home season on a high, the looming question is: Will it rain in Ahmedabad today? Here’s the detailed weather forecast for the 1st Test and what it could mean for the match.

Cloudy Skies and Rain Threat on Day 1

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahmedabad woke up to cloudy skies on October 2, 2025, and the weather is likely to play spoilsport for the start of the India vs West Indies 1st Test. According to the latest meteorological updates, there is a 50% chance of rain today, with thunderstorms predicted around 1 PM and 5 PM IST. Cricket enthusiasts may witness intermittent breaks in play, especially if rain interrupts the first session.

However, the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts excellent drainage systems, which means play can resume quickly once the showers stop. Despite the rain threat, fans are hopeful for at least partial play on Day 1, though the forecast suggests 90 overs of uninterrupted cricket may not be possible.

Temperature and Humidity Outlook

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be warm and humid, with the maximum temperature around 33°C and the minimum dipping to 25°C. The combination of humidity and cloud cover may influence pitch conditions, making it slightly favorable for swing bowlers early on. Cricket strategists will keep a close eye on lightning alerts and rain patterns to adjust their playing XI and bowling rotations.

Day 2 to Day 5: A Mixed Forecast

The weather outlook for the remainder of the Test provides a mixed picture:

Friday (Day 2): Cloudy skies are expected, but rainfall is unlikely. Play is likely to proceed with minimal interruptions.

Saturday (Day 3): Clear skies predicted, providing ideal conditions for cricket. The moving day will see spinners coming into play as the pitch begins to wear.

Sunday (Day 4): Scattered thunderstorms may return, potentially affecting crucial sessions in the late afternoon.

Monday (Day 5): Weather conditions are expected to stabilize, allowing for a full day of competitive cricket.

The forecast indicates that captains winning the toss may still prefer to bat first, as the conditions are expected to become more challenging for batters as the match progresses.