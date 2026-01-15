The Afghanistan Cricket Board has triggered a major shake-up in the global franchise ecosystem by limiting its players to just three foreign T20 leagues per year, alongside the Afghanistan Premier League. The decision, taken at the ACB Annual General Meeting in Kabul, puts the spotlight firmly on Rashid Khan, one of the most sought-after players in world cricket. The board cited workload management, fitness protection and mental well-being as the core reasons behind the policy. For Afghanistan’s biggest T20 exports, the rule forces tough choices between prestige, preparation and paydays.

Why the new rule matters now

Afghanistan players are central figures across leagues like the Indian Premier League, SA20, ILT20 and Major League Cricket. Rashid Khan alone is a cornerstone player for multiple franchises every year, making him the face of this debate.

Under the new framework, Rashid can no longer appear across four or five overseas tournaments in a single season. He must now choose just three, a decision that could redefine his annual calendar and financial outlook.

A policy driven by performance, not punishment

The ACB clarified that the move is not designed to restrict player growth or earnings. Instead, it aims to ensure peak performance for national commitments, especially with major assignments ahead including a T20I series against West Indies and the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

Officials believe overexposure to year-round T20 cricket risks burnout, injuries and dip in international output. The board wants its stars fresh, focused and available when Afghanistan need them most.

IPL loyalty vs global franchise pull

Rashid Khan’s situation is the most complex. As a key figure for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and a leader across multiple MI-owned teams worldwide, any exclusion hurts both sporting rhythm and commercial value.

If Rashid prioritises the IPL, SA20 and ILT20, he may have to walk away from Major League Cricket or another lucrative league. Each option carries consequences for exposure, earnings and match readiness.

Financial impact beyond one star

The ripple effect goes beyond Rashid. Players like Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and AM Ghazanfar are all regular features on the franchise circuit. Fewer leagues mean fewer contracts and tougher negotiations.

How Afghanistan compares with other boards

Afghanistan is not alone in enforcing limits. The Pakistan Cricket Board already restricts players to two overseas leagues outside the PSL. Other boards informally manage player workloads through approvals and rest windows.

What makes the ACB move significant is its timing and firmness. It comes as Afghanistan’s players reach peak global demand, not at the fringes of relevance.